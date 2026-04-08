TRL begins search for new executive director

Then-executive director of TRL Cheryl Heywood speaks during the grand opening of the Timberland Regional Library in Randle on Saturday, Jan. 11. Heywood resigned her post in late March.

Cheryl Heywood served as Timberland Regional Library (TRL) executive director for more than a decade and now, in the wake of her resignation late last month, TRL has launched the process for finding her replacement.

Last Saturday, the TRL Board of Trustees conducted a special meeting during which the trustees discussed the process and salary range for an interim executive director who, once installed, will guide TRL for six to 12 months, and shepherd the library system through a tumultuous time while TRL embarks on a quest for a full-time executive director.

Monday evening, the trustees passed a motion to approve the duration and salary range for the interim director position and issued a press release late Tuesday afternoon announcing the job posting.

During Monday’s meeting, the board also approved an updated job description and outlined a schedule that includes initial consideration of applications received by noon on Friday, April 10, with virtual interviews tentatively planned for Saturday, April 18.

“I think it is important to bring someone in who can get to work as quickly as possible … helping our organization move forward,” Board of Trustees President Brian Mittge, who represents Lewis County, said ahead of the vote to formally begin the recruitment process. “I’m excited about getting this job posted, and this will help us in the short term as we look for a regular executive director.”

Trustees acknowledged the challenging path ahead for the successful candidate, noting that top priorities will include immediate review of planned cost-cutting measures, restoring trust with community members, and positioning TRL to pursue a levy lid lift on an ambitious timeline.

“Transitions are always challenging,” Mittge said, “but they are also full of opportunities.”

In late January, TRL announced a $3.8 million budget shortfall, which has led to planned layoffs, voluntary and involuntary, of 61 frontline library employees, including library assistants, librarians and public services specialists. A grassroots effort to save those jobs is well underway.

TRL Trustees have also voted to cut $2.3 million from the 2026 budget — $1.9 from books and materials, and to convert the Hoodsport, McCleary and Amanda Park branches to Expanded Access Hours [EAH] only, self-service [staffless] models.

It was also announced that fewer new materials will be purchased, paid performers and presenters will be limited resulting in fewer library programs and the amount of free printing offered has been reduced to $20 per month.

A controversy when the budget shortfall and subsequent cost-cutting measures were announced has been the executive director’s annual salary. Heywood made $206,788 in 2025. The Board of Trustees has set the interim executive director’s salary range at “$13,333 to $17,500 per month [dependent upon qualification], with benefits.” The position is described as “temporary.”

According to the posting: “The Timberland Regional Library is seeking an experienced, high-energy interim executive director to lead the district through a transition in leadership and a possible levy lid lift. Under direct supervision of the TRL Board of Trustees, the interim executive director acts as the dynamic face of the library. This is intended to be a temporary position to provide leadership, support and guidance during the transition period until a regular executive director is appointed.”

The job posting can be found here: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/timberland/jobs/5299569/interim-executive-director