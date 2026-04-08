This week’s Book Nook features Seabrook authors series and much more

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Seabrook’s Beachside Author Series

Saturday, April 11 at 10 a.m.

Martha Brockenbrough, Natasha Tripplett and Rachel Wilson will be on hand at the Seabrook Town Hall. Brockenbrough is an award-winning author of fiction and nonfiction spanning picture books, middle grade, young adult, and adult audiences. Tripplett is an award-winning Jamaican Jewish-American author of children’s books that center on cultural representation, identity, and belonging. Wilson is an author-illustrator whose debut picture book, How to Pee Your Pants: The Right Way, has earned a starred review from Kirkus.

Tessa Bailey Collector’s Edition release

Join New York Times best-selling author Tessa Bailey for the exclusive early release of the Collector’s Edition of Hook, Line and Sinker on Saturday, April 11, at Westport Winery Garden Resort. This beloved sequel to It Happened One Summer continues the “Bellinger Sisters” series set in the charming fishing town of Westport.

Main Event Highlights

Guests can select from one of two sessions in The Speakeasy Event Center at Westport Winery Garden Resort. Tickets are $48 per person and include a pre-signed Collector’s Edition hardcover, book talk and audience Q&A, digital photo line, wine for 21+, a charcuterie buffet, and free admission to the International Mermaid Museum.

Session 1: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Doors open at 10:30 a.m.)

Session 2: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Doors open at 1:30 p.m.)

Tickets are available at www.WestportWinery.com or on the winery’s Facebook page. Please bring your receipt for entry. Westport Winery is the only authorized dealer for this event. Due to health, safety, and space limitations, those without tickets will not be permitted into the event space. All event guidelines are subject to change. Attendees can receive refunds up to 24 hours before the event start time. Should this event be canceled, all customers will be refunded their ticket price using the original payment method.

Janine Gates — Timberland Hoquiam Library

Author Janine Gates, an Olympia-based journalist and photographer, will present a slideshow about her book, Saving the Nisqually Delta, on Sunday, April 19, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Hoquiam Timberland Library. The event is sponsored by the Grays Harbor Audubon Society.

Local Author Showcase — Hoodsport

April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

600 N. Lake Cushman Rd.

Hosted by St. Germain’s Church, this is a special opportunity for you to engage directly with more than 20 local authors, who will be reading excerpts of their work. Each reading will be followed by a Q&A session, which will provide an interactive platform to engage with each author and and opportunity to gain insights into what inspired the author to write, ask them questions about past, present, and future works.

All genres of authors from children’s books, historical novels, mysteries, spiritual thrillers, firefighting, urban fantasy, fiction and nonfiction, to outdoor activities will be on hand.

Mike Cairns’ Under The Ash: A Pilot’s Story Book Tour

Saturday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Elma Timberland Library

Saturday, May 30 from 11 a.m. to noon Chehalis Timberland Library and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Centralia Timberland Library

You still have three more chances to chat with Mike in person about his new, highly-rated photo journal, Under The Ash, as well as view his remarkable slideshow presentation and take questions about his experiences at Mount St. Helens. Mike will also have copies of his book available to purchase and sign.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY USED BOOK SALES

Aberdeen

Thursday, April 9 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Monday, April 13 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 16 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Monday, April 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Hoquiam

Thursday, April 9 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 from 11 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 16 from from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WRITERS GROUPS

Hoquiam Writers Group

Harbor Books on Thursday, May 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets monthly on the first Thursday of each month.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

TRL to participate in One Book, One Coast

This spring, through May 31, Timberland Regional Library is participating in One Book, One Coast. Organized by the L.A. County Library, One Book, One Coast brings together library systems across Washington, Oregon, and California for a shared community reading program that celebrates literacy, learning, community, and civil discourse. All participating libraries will read and discuss They Called Us Enemy by George Takei.

Read They Called Us Enemy now:

Access the ebook any time on ComicsPlus by signing in with your TRL library card and PIN number.

Check out the ebook on the Libby app by Overdrive.

Check out a print copy of the book, available in the TRL catalog.

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

Flights of Fantasy Book Club

Monday, April 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month at Harbor Books. April’s read will be Companions of the Night by Vivian Vande Velde. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).

All-Genre Book Club

Sunday. April 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month from 11-1 to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. March’s read is The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime by Mark Haddon. This book is available for purchase in store (no purchase necessary to participate.)

Ocean Shores Public Library

BYOB [Bring Your Own Book]

Wednesday, April 15 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers and get ideas for your TBR pile.

Book Group

Monday, April 20 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Ocean Shores Friends of the Library sponsor this program and purchase 10 copies of each title to be checked out for 2 weeks. The book being discussed at this meeting is the novel Imperium by Robert Harris.

Reading Rangers

Saturday, April 25 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Young readers ages 5-12 are invited to the library for a new adventure in a book series. Join us for a Big Nate themed program with FUN games, crafts, trivia and more.

Timberland Regional Library Locations

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St. in McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk during regularly staffed hours while supplies last.

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, April 15 from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at Hoquiam Brewing Company 526 8th St. If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you! This month the group will be discussing The Meadows by Stephanie Oakes. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

PageTurners Book Groups

Hoquiam

Tuesday, April 14 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month the group will be discussing The Soul of An Octopus by Sy Montgomery.

Aberdeen

Saturday, April 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month the group will be sharing favorite poetry.

Elma

Tuesday, April 21 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month’s read is The Turner House by Angela Flournoy.

Montesano

Thursday, April 23 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune.

Westport

Saturday, April 25 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be reading The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesdays 10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesdays 11 a.m. to noon

Hoquiam

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Raymond

Book Babies

Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers.

OLYMPIA LITERARY EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

Barnes & Noble

Debby Lee — Saturday, April 11 at noon

Sammie Downing — Saturday, April 18 at Noon

A.L. Hampton — Saturday, April 25 at noon

Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Browsers Bookshop

April Book Club — Thursday, April 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. One Boat by Jonathan Buckley.

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club — Sunday Edition, April 19 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Maria Mudd Ruth — Friday, April 24 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Tamiko Nimura — Thursday, April 30 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Story Time — first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Orca Books Cooperative

Women’s Liberation Book Club — Friday, April 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. Witches, Witch-Hunting, and Women by Sylvia Federici.

Queer Open Book Club — Sunday, April 26 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. All queers and their allies welcome. Masks encouraged.

An Evening with Author Peter Stark— Saturday, May 2 from 3 to 4 p.m.