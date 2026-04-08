News Briefs

Aberdeen Rotary Business Week

The 25th Aberdeen Rotary Business Week concluded last Friday with the annual trade show in the gym at Aberdeen High School. Each year, the junior class is divided into “companies” and each company conceives a product and marketing plan. At the end of the week they compete for investors in a high-energy trade show in the gym.

Co-Superintendent Lynn Green, who is also the career and technical education director for the district, said that 25 years is both a long time and a short time when it comes to Business Week.

“It is so gratifying to see former students who are now business leaders in our community come back as advisors or judges,” Green said. “On the other hand, it always feels like just yesterday they were our students.”

This year’s sponsors:

Aberdeen Rotary

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc.

Jodesha Broadcasting

Jostens

Grays Harbor County

Harbor Pacific Bottling

Oly Pen Real Estate

Grays Harbor College

YMCA of Grays Harbor

Quigg & Co. Real Estate

Sierra Pacific Foundation

Grays Harbor Youth Works

Grays Harbor Community Foundation

First Security Bank

Peak Credit Union

Weyerhaeuser

Timberland Bank

Ingram, Zelasko & Goodwin

Quinault Indian Nation

Great Northwest Federal Credit Union

Brear appointed to Summit Pacific board

Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma has announced the appointment of Shannon Brear to its board of commissioners, bringing decades of healthcare administrative experience and a commitment to the organization and community.

“Shannon’s dedication and experience make her a great addition to the Board,” said CEO Josh Martin. “She brings a strong understanding of our organization and valuable insight that will help guide our continued growth and service to the community.”

Brear began her career in healthcare in 1988 and has played a key role in Summit Pacific’s growth, including the opening of the medical center, development of the McCleary Clinic, and the Wellness Center. She has also supported leadership, board initiatives, fundraising efforts, and community events that benefit patients across the region.

Nusbaum earns Beacon Award

Harbor Regional Health has announced that Virgil Nusbaum, Health Information Management, is the Beacon Award Recipient for April 2026. Nusbaum is now in the running for the 2026 Lighting the Way Legend Award.

Montesano Community Forest Tour has date

The annual Montesano Community Forest Tour that gives residents a behind-the-scenes tour on how the community forest is managed is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7.

There will be multiple stops throughout the evening talking about all the management activities happening in the forest. Transportation and snacks will be provided. The tour will begin at Montesano City Hall at 5:30 p.m. To RVSP email City Forester John Bull at jbull@montesano.us or 360-749-1980.

Community Wildfire Assessment kickoff meeting

On April 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. at the Chehalis Tribal Community Center, residents are invited to come and learn about getting their homes better prepared for wildfire risk. Presenters will offer tips on helping to reduce fire risk.

Free refreshments will be available. Presented by the Chehalis Tribe Department of Public Safety Emergency Managment staff and Oakville Fire Department with help from the Grays Harbor Conservation District.