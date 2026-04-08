From the Wings: A staging of Dorothy and the Magical Land of Oz and Cinderella

On April 2, the Oakville Drama Club presented Dorothy and the Magical Land of Oz. The cast consisted of 17 students from first to sixth grades, and junior Evelyn-Rose Cone was the director. Claire Heller portrayed the guard who is preventing Sadie Bird (Dorothy) Adeline George (Scarecrow), Baylei Zeller (Tinman) and Benton Myer (Lion) from seeing the wizard.

During the week of March 30, Stevens Elementary hosted Missoula Children’s Theatre and the students performed Cinderella.

Betsey Moffitt played the Wicked Witch in the Oakville Drama Club’s staging of Dorothy and the Magical Land of Oz.

The students portraying the flying monkeys also had the dual role of playing the munchkins.

On April 2, the Oakville Drama Club presented Dorothy and the Magical Land of Oz. The cast consisted of 17 students from first to sixth grades, and junior Evelyn-Rose Cone was the director. Claire Heller portrayed the guard who is preventing Sadie Bird (Dorothy) Adeline George (Scarecrow), Baylei Zeller (Tinman) and Benton Myer (Lion) from seeing the wizard.

As the black, homemade curtain was pulled closed, signaling the end of Dorothy and the Magical Land of Oz, the audience applauded, with several commenting, “That was awesome” and “So cute, they did great.”

This play, held on April 2, marked the inaugural performance of the Oakville Drama Club. Based upon the audience’s enthusiastic laughter throughout the play, which Director Evelyn-Rose Cone asked for — “Please react. I want tears, screams” — there is a demand for more theater in the community.

Cone, who is a junior at Oakville High School, is responsible for spearheading the creation of the drama club.

“I emailed the principal [Jessica Bayless]. I was like, ‘Hey, crazy idea. You can say no, but what if we made a future program for children?’” Cone said. “And they automatically loved it and agreed to set it up.”

Cone does theater, her most recent performance was A Wrinkle in Time at Olympia Family Theater, and she wants to attend film school after high school.

Middle school teacher Craig Schwartz agreed to be her advisor, having performed in about 40 plays and musicals through community theater.

“I’ve been on and off stage. I’ve had solos, duets,” he said. “I’ve done lights, sound. I’ve been assistant director, director. I’ve even written a couple of plays, so I’ve literally done it all.”

The staging of Dorothy and the Magical Land of Oz in April was deliberate, to capture the interest after Missoula Children’s Theatre’s visit in February and the popularity of Wicked. Staging the play involved both the students and the Oakville community. The set was built and painted by CTE Construction Trades teacher Walter Phillips and students in his forestry class. Reno, Evelyn-Rose’s mom, designed the costumes.

“I’m really resourceful, so I did a lot of thrifting and I reached out to the community on social media and sent out some emails and started some just old-fashioned fundraising,” Reno said. “I got a lot of donations of clothing from the community.”

The cast is 17 students from first to sixth grade. Of the students’ reaction to performing, “They’re really keen to do it, and they love doing it, and I honestly support them for wanting to do it so much,” Cone said.

And during the performance, the students clearly enjoyed their roles, with Betsey Moffitt’s (Wicked Witch) cackling prompting laughs, as did the appearance of the flying monkeys.

Sadie Bird, who portrayed Beauty in the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Sleeping Beauty, was Dorothy.

“It was really fun. I was a little nervous, but it was great,” Bird said.

Following the play’s conclusion, as the parents collected their actors, Schwartz observed, “based on what we saw here, we got something here.”

And as for Cone’s reaction. “Everyone’s happy. Let’s do another one. Why not.”

Stevens Elementary stages Cinderella

On April 3, the students at Stevens Elementary had their turn performing the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Cinderella; Missoula Children’s Theatre has been coming to Stevens Elementary since 2019. Breanna Gentry, a behavioral specialist, who greeted audience members on the performance day, shared that during the week, kids were singing in the hall and practicing their lines.

“Anything that we can get kids involved with is a good thing,” she said.

The performance featured live piano accompaniment provided by Tyson Powell, a senior at Aberdeen High School and a member of the school band. For Powell, this was his first time providing piano accompaniment for a play. Being asked to play intrigued him, which is why he said yes, and fortunately, he had three months to practice.

“I was nervous and excited,” he said, “But it was fun.”

Upcoming Productions

April

Once Upon a Mattress – Elma High School

1011 W Main St, Elma

April 16 and 17 at 7 p.m.

April 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Murderous Decisions at the Casino – Hoquiam High School Drama Program

Aberdeen Senior Center, 208 W. Market St.

April 25, 6 to 9 p.m.

An evening of mystery and you solve the crime. A play in three acts starring students from Hoquiam High School’s Drama Program, with appetizers and desserts by Aberdeen High School Culinary Department. Fun games and exciting raffle prizes. Every ticket supports the mission of the Harbor Art Guild to promote and celebrate the arts in Grays Harbor. Tickets on sale at: https://www.harborartguild.com/murderous-decisions-at-the-casino.html.

May

Matilda – Driftwood Players

120 E 3rd St., Aberdeen

May 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 at 7:30 p.m.

May 3, 10, 17, 24 at 2 p.m.

https://main.aberdeendriftwood.com/

Once Upon a Mattress – Aberdeen High School

410 N G St., Aberdeen

May 1, 8,9 at 7 p.m.

May 3 and 10 at 3 p.m.

Harvey – Stage West Community Theatre

Ocean Shores Lions Club, 832 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW

May 8-9, 15-16 at 7 p.m.

May 10, 17 at 2 p.m.

https://www.stagewestcommunitytheatre.org/

Highlights from Carmen – Grays Harbor Opera Workshop

Bishop Center for Performing Arts, 1620 Edward P Smith Dr., Aberdeen

May 23 at 7:30 p.m.