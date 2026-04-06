Halibut fishing underway in Puget Sound and the straits

The 2026 halibut fishing season got underway in several Puget Sound and Strait of Juan de Fuca marine areas on Thursday, April 2, with the coastal halibut season for Marine Areas 1, 2, 3, and 4 opening on April 30.

Halibut fishing is now open daily at Sekiu and Pillar Point, East Strait of Juan de Fuca and Puget Sound (Marine Areas 5, 6, 7, 8-1, 8-2, 9, and 10) through June 30. Fishing may close before June 30 if the quota is taken. If quota remains after June 30, then the fishery may be open up to seven days per week in August and September. Puget Sound will be managed to an overall quota of 80,512 pounds.

Tacoma-Vashon Island, Hood Canal, and South Puget Sound (Marine Areas 11, 12, and 13) are closed to halibut fishing to protect threatened and endangered rockfish species.

Anglers must have a valid 2026-2027 recreational fishing license. The 2025–2026 licenses expired on March 31. WDFW offers two mobile apps and both apps are designed to make your outdoor experience easier and more efficient. MyWDFW serves both hunters and anglers, offering electronic tagging, harvest reporting, and access to licenses and permits. Fish Washington® is tailored for anglers, providing fishing regulations, digital catch cards, and license management.

Licenses may be purchased online or from hundreds of license dealers across the state.