Live music round-up: Impressive April live music line-up taking shape

Ockham’s Razor will perform at Galway Bay in Ocean Shores April 3-4.

As we leave March 2026 behind, there are plenty of live musical performances scheduled in the Twin Harbors throughout the month of April. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.

Shaun Beebe

Corks and Taps — Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort

Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill

Ocean Shores

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tom Mann Duo

April 3-4 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Ockham’s Razor

Friday, April 3 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Michael Johnson

Saturday, April 4 at 6 p.m.

Mount Olympus Brewing in Aberdeen

Patrick Murray

April 10-11 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Deerswerver

April 10-11 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Champagne Sunday featuring husband and wife Jessi and Jared Fredeen

Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Adults $20

Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students $17

GHC Students and 12 and Under free

Medusa Quartet

Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m.

Raymond Theatre

323 3rd St. in Raymond

Tickets are $25 ($5 for students) at the door (credit card, cash, or check). Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternoonlive.org.

Diamond Sharp Records: The Independent Dreams Tour

Friday, April 17 at 9 p.m.

Rose’s Mexican Restaurant — Hoquiam

Featuring Kuttl3ss and Jamrok

21+ Event

Cronin Tierney

Friday, April 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Tropics

April 17-18 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

A Taste of Ireland — The Irish Music & Dance Sensation

Thursday, April 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam

Tickets start at $35

Dr Jop Funk Shop

April 24-25 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Bon Débarras

Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Bon Débarras unites the worlds of music, dance, and poetry through a collaboration between Montreal artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas and Véronique Plasse.

Adults $20 Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students

$17 GHC Students and 12 and under free

That Irish Guy

Friday, April 24 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Curlew’s Call

Friday, May 1 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Jacob Jones

Friday, May 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores