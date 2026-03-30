Live music round-up: Impressive April live music line-up taking shape
Published 1:30 am Monday, March 30, 2026
As we leave March 2026 behind, there are plenty of live musical performances scheduled in the Twin Harbors throughout the month of April. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.
Shaun Beebe
Corks and Taps — Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort
Ocean Shores
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill
Ocean Shores
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
Tom Mann Duo
April 3-4 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Ockham’s Razor
Friday, April 3 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Michael Johnson
Saturday, April 4 at 6 p.m.
Mount Olympus Brewing in Aberdeen
Patrick Murray
April 10-11 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Deerswerver
April 10-11 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Champagne Sunday featuring husband and wife Jessi and Jared Fredeen
Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Adults $20
Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students $17
GHC Students and 12 and Under free
Medusa Quartet
Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m.
Raymond Theatre
323 3rd St. in Raymond
Tickets are $25 ($5 for students) at the door (credit card, cash, or check). Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternoonlive.org.
Diamond Sharp Records: The Independent Dreams Tour
Friday, April 17 at 9 p.m.
Rose’s Mexican Restaurant — Hoquiam
Featuring Kuttl3ss and Jamrok
21+ Event
Cronin Tierney
Friday, April 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Tropics
April 17-18 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
A Taste of Ireland — The Irish Music & Dance Sensation
Thursday, April 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam
Tickets start at $35
Dr Jop Funk Shop
April 24-25 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Bon Débarras
Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Bon Débarras unites the worlds of music, dance, and poetry through a collaboration between Montreal artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas and Véronique Plasse.
Adults $20 Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students
$17 GHC Students and 12 and under free
That Irish Guy
Friday, April 24 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Curlew’s Call
Friday, May 1 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Jacob Jones
Friday, May 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores