Aberdeen man arrested for vehicular assault

On Wednesday, March 25, at approximately 10:33 a.m., Aberdeen Police Lieutenant Jeff Weiss was on patrol when he came upon a two-vehicle collision that had just occurred at the intersection of East Market Street and G Street in Aberdeen.

Weiss checked on the occupants and immediately requested medical aid for a 16-year old driver who appeared to have suffered a possible broken leg. The driver, a 16-year-old female, was subsequently transported to Harbor Regional Health for treatment.

The roadway was temporarily closed due to the vehicles blocking the intersection while officers conducted their investigation. Investigators determined that a 66-year-old Aberdeen man who was traveling eastbound on Market Street failed to stop at the stop sign at G Street and struck the driver’s side of the other vehicle driven by the 16-year-old female.

During the investigation, the officers observed that the 66-year-old driver showed signs of impairment consistent with alcohol and/or drug use. Testing was conducted to determine the level of impairment leading to the driver’s arrest for driving under the influence. He was transported to the Aberdeen Police Department, where a drug recognition expert conducted an additional evaluation.

The driver was later taken to Harbor Regional Health for medical clearance before being booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on a charge of Vehicular Assault.

The case is still under investigation.