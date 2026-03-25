Construction to close access to Rialto Beach for much of summer

Visitors and locals hoping to spend time at Rialto Beach this summer may need to make other plans.

According to Olympic National Park officials, construction work on Mora Road will significantly limit access to the popular coastal destination for several months in 2026.

Currently, Mora Road and Rialto Beach remain open to visitors. The nearby Mora Campground is also open on a first-come, first-served basis. However, reservations are required between May 15 and Sept. 20, and can be made through Recreation.gov.

The upcoming construction stems from damage caused by severe winter flooding in 2019 along the Quillayute River. Floodwaters eroded the riverbank near milepost 1.25 on Mora Road, threatening long-term access to Rialto Beach. While temporary riprap was installed at the time, a permanent repair is now planned to stabilize the riverbank and protect the roadway from continued river migration and future flooding.

Construction is expected to occur in two phases.

From April through July 7, traffic will be reduced to a single lane near milepost 1.25. During this time, the Dickey Boat Launch and its trailer parking area will be closed to allow for construction staging.

No construction will take place during the Fourth of July weekend. Beginning July 8 through Oct. 5, crews will close both lanes of Mora Road beyond the campground to all vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic. During that time, Rialto Beach will not be accessible via Mora Road, although Mora Campground will remain open.

Park officials note that the Mora area may close on short notice due to hazardous weather conditions. Visitors are encouraged to check the park’s recorded road and weather information line at 360-565-3131 for the latest updates.