Pacific County Sheriff’s Office arrests Raymond man for child molestation

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is releasing information regarding the arrest of a 41-year-old male following a lengthy investigation into allegations of sexual assault involving a minor.

The investigation began on April 16, 2025, when deputies responded to a report involving a 13-year-old victim. The victim disclosed to family members and law enforcement that an assault had occurred.

Following the initial report, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office worked in coordination with the Child Advocacy Center to conduct a forensic interview and a sexual assault examination. During the course of the investigation, detectives interviewed multiple witnesses and family members to corroborate the victim’s account of the incident.

Evidence collected during the sexual assault examination was submitted to the Washington State Crime Lab for analysis. Initial results confirmed the presence of male DNA on the victim’s clothing. Detectives subsequently obtained a search warrant to collect a DNA sample from the suspect for comparison.

On March 19, the PCSO received laboratory results confirming a DNA match between the suspect and the evidence collected from the victim.

On March 21, the 41-year-old male was arrested and booked into the Pacific County Jail on the charge of child molestation in the second degree.

Legal Reminder: PCSO reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An arrest does not constitute a conviction, but rather signifies that probable cause has been established.