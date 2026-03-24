One lane on SR 109 reopens near Taholah

At 7:45 p.m., Monday, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews re-opened one lane of state Route 109 near Taholah.

Alternating one-way traffic controlled by a stop sign is in place near Canyon Way.

Crews were able to remove the debris slide from the southbound lane and installed a barrier in the northbound lane.

A large debris slide closed the highway during the early morning hours of Friday, March 20. WSDOT engineering geologists found a large area of unstable soil and debris approximately 200 feet above the highway. The material could not be cleared until the soil dried out over the weekend.

WSDOT maintenance crews will continue to monitor the slide area until a more permanent fix is available.