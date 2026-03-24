One arrested after feud over goat nearly turns deadly

Years-long tension between neighbors in Raymond has finally spilled over and led to one of them being arrested for felony harassment. The incident had law enforcement rushing to the scene before shots could be fired.

Two addresses on Nelson Road on the outskirts of Raymond have been the center of countless law enforcement calls against each other for at least the past four years. The neighborly spat has been centered on roaming livestock, dogs, and non-stop instigating.

The most recent incident transpired on March 22 at 5:26 when a 911 caller reported to the Pacific County 911 Communications Center that they were being harassed. The alleged harassment was in violation of an anti-harassment order issued against both parties, which was put in place to quell the feud.

According to court documents, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office responded and learned that Nelson Stamper, 32, was walking along the property line of his neighbors, Lyle Sexton and Willow (Jean) Reigel, and antagonizing their livestock and dogs.

Reigel reportedly captured the behavior on video.

To add a little context to the situation, in 2022 one of Reigel’s animals named “Gabby” — a disabled goat — went missing and despite a lengthy search was never located. Reigel has long suspected her neighbors — the Stampers — of foul play in Gabby’s disappearance.

The two sides have been involved in a long spat about neighborly courtesy and wandering livestock.

Less than three hours after the sheriff’s office cleared the harassment call, another 911 call was received regarding the feud.

“At approximately [8:10 p.m.] Sexton and Reigel contacted PacCom, stating that Nelson was yelling at their animals again, and had started walking up their driveway,” Deputy Ryley Queener said in court documents. “Sexton had armed himself with a firearm, and was walking down the driveway to confront Stamper, while armed with a firearm.”

While units were en route, radio traffic informed them that there was an additional 911 open line call at the address and that dispatchers could hear shouting.

Officers managed to arrive on scene before a shot could be fired and found that Sexton no longer had his firearm, and was now armed with a stick. The parties told Queener that the situation had been escalating throughout the day.

Stamper at some point allegedly told Sexton, “I’m going to kill you, because I’m going to have peace back at my house.”

That comment landed him in handcuffs for felony harassment.

According to court records, Stamper appeared in the Pacific County Superior Court on March 23, and Judge Donald J. Richter set his bail at $25,000. His arraignment is tentatively scheduled for March 27.