Historic Oakville building reopens after 2025 DUI crash into storefront

Caitlin Tobeck hand tufts a comforter during a reopening ceremony of Holy Lamb Organics’ historic Little Bit building in Oakville on Tuesday, March 17.

The inside of Holy Lamb Organics’ historic Little Bit building is pictured in Oakville on Tuesday, March 17.

From the left, Regional Store Manager Bri Towle, Co-owner Mindy Schaefer, Freddy Schaefer, Co-owner Jason Schaefer and Executive Assistant Vivian Duncan pose for a photo during a reopening ceremony of Holy Lamb Organics’ historic Little Bit building on Tuesday, March 17.

A reopening ceremony was held for Holy Lamb Organics’ historic Little Bit building in Oakville on Tuesday, March 17.

A Rochester teen crashed his Ford Mustang straight through their production facility during the night of Aug. 18, 2025. The 19-year-old was accused of driving under the influence after he struck the rear of an SUV before veering left into the building. His Mustang landed inside the landmark structure built in 1902.

Tuesday’s ceremony was in celebration of the completion of repairs and the reopening of the historic building.

“For nearly two decades, Lil Bit has been the heart of our work — our primary space for production, finishing, and shipping,” Vivian Duncan, executive assistant with Holy Lamb Organics, wrote to The Chronicle Sept. 16. “The impact and debris left us with heavy losses: nearly all of our finished inventory and work-in-progress, along with some raw materials and equipment.”

Thankfully, she wrote at the time, the business’s growth afforded the team some “breathing room.”

“With two additional buildings here in downtown Oakville, our production team was able to shift gears quickly, moving operations while cleanup and repairs began,” Duncan wrote. “Since then, engineers have confirmed the structure is sound, professional crews have scrubbed it spotless, and our team is steadily finding their rhythm again.”

Last year marked the 25th anniversary of Holy Lamb Organics as a business and member of the Oakville community. It has operated out of the old historic space since 2008.

The Little Bit has served a number of purposes throughout its nearly 125-year history, most notably as the town’s general store for over eight decades.

“Some of our team members remember stopping in when it truly was a general store, and to this day we still use the original counter and feed bins,” Duncan wrote last year. “In 2018 we modernized the front windows while preserving the building’s historic character. Now, we’re committed to restoring Lil Bit’s iconic storefront as faithfully as possible.”

Holy Lamb Organics makes a variety of organic mattresses, toppers, comforters, pillows, sheets and more, selling its products online and at retail stores across the country.

In addition to the facility at the Little Bit, the sustainable local business hosts its flagship showroom at the Olympia Bed Store in downtown Olympia.

To learn more about the company, visit www.holylamborganics.com.