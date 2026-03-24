Grays Harbor Transit commemorating America 250 with youth art contest

To celebrate America’s bicentennial, Grays Harbor Transit held a youth art contest, and Hoquiam student Alice Bickar submitted the winning design that was painted on a bus. In honor of American’s 250th anniversary, Grays Harbor Transit is holding another youth art contest, and the winning design will also be painted on a bus.

Last year, Grays Harbor Transit celebrated 50 years of service, and this year, they’re reaching back to 1976 to celebrate American Independence.

In 1976, the transit agency celebrated the bicentennial with a youth art contest, and submissions were received from students throughout Grays Harbor County. Alice Bickar, then a junior at Hoquiam High School, won the top prize and saw her design painted on the side of a Grays Harbor Transit bus.

This year, Grays Harbor Transit is calling on local artists 18 years of age or under to bring history to life though a youth art contest, and in honor of our nation’s 250th anniversary, the contest theme commemorates American Independence.

The top two entries will receive $250, and the grand prize winner will have their art featured on the side of a bus. This rolling artwork will travel through the Grays Harbor community, and the bus may be featured in parades for the Fourth of July, Loggers’ Playday and the Montesano Festival of Lights.

Art submissions should represent themes in connection with America 250 celebrations, such as the “Spirit of 1776,” 250 years of American history, classic American iconography or other creative expressions evoking themes associated with American independence celebrations.

The deadline to enter is Memorial Day, May 25. Contest information, such as design templates, how to submit the artwork and accepted formats, can be found on the Grays Harbor Transit website https://www.ghtransit.com/art. Contact elint@ghtransit.com for more information.