Cormier announces run for county treasurer

Former Grays Harbor County Commissioner Wes Cormier (R) has announced his candidacy for county treasurer. Shawn Hill (D) was appointed as Grays Harbor County treasurer on July 25 after the retirement of Kenneth E. Albert.

According to an email distributed by Cormier, “I am proud to announce my candidacy for Grays Harbor County Treasurer. After eight years as your elected County Commissioner and seven years as a Senior Real Estate Appraiser in the Assessor’s Office, I bring deep, hands-on experience in the very financial systems this office manages every single day. As County Commissioner, I oversaw the county’s budget making financial policy decisions both administratively and legislatively for almost a decade. I also sat on numerous boards and committees often making financial decisions for these organizations.

“My seven years in the Grays Harbor County Assessor’s Office gave me a great understanding of the property tax and levy system. This knowledge is important to the position of County Treasurer, who must accurately collect, and distribute property taxes and special assessments to schools, fire districts, water districts, cities, and other local governments. While the Assessor values property, the Treasurer manages levies and ensures those dollars flow correctly to support essential public services.

“The job of County Treasurer requires integrity and a careful stewardship of public money, smart internal controls, efficient operations, and a good and broad financial analysis. It also requires a strong understanding of the checks and balances in local government. These are exactly the skills I have demonstrated throughout my public service. If elected, I will bring proven leadership, efficiency, and expertise to protect taxpayer dollars and accountability. I will deliver reliable service to every citizen and every district in our county. I respectfully ask for your support and your vote in the upcoming election.”

Cormier ran for Legislative District 19 state senator in 2020 and came in third against Jeff Wilson (R) and Jeff Takko (D) in the primary. Wilson defeated Takko in the 2020 general election and was re-elected in 2024.

According to a press release issued by the county upon Hill’s appointment, the County Treasurer holds a key position of public trust in the financial affairs of local government. The treasurer is not only the custodian of all county funds but also acts as the “bank” for other units of local government including school districts, fire districts, water districts, and local improvement districts.

The treasurer collects property taxes, special assessments, excise taxes, gambling taxes and miscellaneous receipts and provides receipts and accounts for all funds and deposits of revenue for the state, county and junior taxing districts. Management of cash flow of the county, investment of money, administering debt financing, as well as oversight of banking services are amongst the duties of the Treasurer.

Candidate filing week officially opens May 4 with May 8 as the final day for candidates to file for the 2026 election. The 18-day primary voting window opens on July 17 and primary day is Aug. 4. The General Election 18-day voting period begins on Oct. 16 with election day set for Nov. 3.