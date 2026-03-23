Prep Softball Roundup: Aberdeen opens season with shutout over Hoquiam

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Hoquiam shortstop Lexi LaBounty (left) is congratulated by pitcher Hailee Burgess during an 11-0 loss to Aberdeen on Saturday in Hoquiam.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen Rylee Hendrickson leads off from second base during an 11-0 victory over Hoquiam on Saturday at Gable Park in Hoquiam.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Hoquiam second baseman Aldeen Olvera-Obi (left) attempts to turn a double play during an 11-0 loss to Aberdeen on Saturday in Hoquiam.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen pitcher Maysinn Jones earned the victory in an 11-0 win over Hoquiam on Saturday at Gable Park in Hoquiam.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen’s Britten Neal belts a base hit during an 11-0 victory over Hoquiam on Saturday at Gable Park in Hoquiam.

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The weekend sunshine brought about the long-awaited opportunity for several Twin Harbors softball teams to hit the field.

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PREP SOFTBALL

Aberdeen 11, Hoquiam 0

After a lengthy wait, the defending 2A state champion Aberdeen Bobcats finally got their season underway with an 11-0 win over Hoquiam on Saturday at John Gable Park in Hoquiam.

The Bobcats (1-0 overall) showed no rust despite playing outdoors for just the third time this season.

Aberdeen took control of the game with five runs in the top of the second, helped by two run-scoring errors by the Hoquiam defense and capped by a two-run single off the bat of infielder Britten Neal to put the Bobcats up 5-0.

Neal was back at it again in the top of the fourth, driving in right fielder Madisyn Baker and center fielder Rylee Hendrickson with a single to extend the Aberdeen lead to 7-0.

An RBI triple by outfielder Mady Luce in the fifth and a run on an error in the sixth had Aberdeen on top 9-0.

In the seventh, Aberdeen catcher Alyssa Yakovich doubled to drive in Luce and later scored on a single from pitcher Maysinn Jones to complete the scoring.

Meanwhile, Jones and the Aberdeen defense were solid in their first game of the season.

The right-hander allowed just four hits and a walk while striking out 14 Grizzlies in tossing a complete-game shutout.

“We did our thing offensively and we held them pretty well, defensively. Everyone all around did pretty good,” Jones said. “I was really just working on hitting my spots and Alyssa (Yakovich) behind the plate was really working for me, getting balls off the plate as strikes and just working the corners.”

The Bobcats got production up and down the lineup. The top four in the order went a combined 8-for-17 (.470) and drove in six runs – four alone by Neal – while Hendrickson, Baker and Luce went a combined 5-for-7 (.714) and scored four runs in the win.

The Grizzlies (0-2) had four different players with a base hit, led by third baseman Stella Olson’s leadoff double in the bottom of the sixth, and shortstop Lexi LaBounty turned two double plays for the Hoquiam defense.

Hailee Burgess took the loss for Hoquiam, allowing 11 runs (seven earned) on 18 hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

After the first two weeks of the season were essentially rained out, both teams were glad just to be on the diamond playing competitive softball.

“We’ve been outside twice and have been indoors since,” Aberdeen head coach Jimmy McMillan said. “They’ve been getting ancy to get out on a field, they’ve just been waiting for the day. … They weren’t worried about how they would play once they got on the field. … Today turned out perfect. … For the third time being outside, if I were to evaluate it, I think they played solid.”

“We were pumped up to get out here. It’s actually our third day on dirt,” said Hoquiam head coach Brandon Templer, whose added he saw some good things from his group of just 11 girls. “Their attitudes and positivity, keeping each other up and staying behind Hailee, who did a great job in the circle. We came out swinging as well, which is a thing we’ve been preaching all year, just swing the bat and be aggressive. There’s a couple of holes we have, but I think if we put things together, we’ll have a pretty good year this year and challenge at districts.”

Hoquiam hosts Montesano in a 1A Evergreen League matchup at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Aberdeen turns its attention to league play with a key game against Tumwater at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Tumwater.

Both games are weather permitting.

Aberdeen 050 211 2 – 11 14 0

Hoquiam 000 000 0 – 0 4 5

WP: Jones (7 IP, 0R, 4H, BB, 14K). LP: Burgess (7 IP, 11R, 7ER, 18H, 2BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Yakovich (3-5, 2B, R, RBI); Hendrickson (2-3, 2 2B, 2R); Luce (2-2, 3B, R, RBI); Jones (2-5, RBI); Neal (2-4, R, 4RBI); Gaddis (1-3); Kohn (1-3, 2R, RBI). Hoquiam – Olson (1-3, 2B); Brodhead (1-3); Standstipher (1-3); Burgess (1-3).

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Elma 11, Cle Elum-Roslyn 2

Elma dominated Cle Elum-Roslyn in an 11-2 victory on Friday at Auburn Riverside High School.

The Eagles (2-0) jumped out to a 9-0 lead after four innings against the Warriors (0-1).

Elma scored five in the bottom of the third on an RBI double from shortstop Aubree Simmons followed by run-scoring singles from center fielder Kenna Monroe, right fielder Caroline Cole and second basemen Kensi Johanson.

The Eagles added four in the fourth, highlighted by a left fielder Sophie Jones single to drive in Simmons and a two-run error.

Leading 9-2 in the bottom of the sixth, Eagles third baseman Lynsee Bednarik singled to drive in Monroe and pitcher Ashlynn Weld.

Weld earned the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out 12 in seven innings of work.

Twin sister and catcher Raelynn Weld went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate while Simmons and Monroe also had multi-hit games for Elma.

Elma faces Tenino in a 1A Evergreen League game at 4 p.m. on Monday, weather permitting.

Cle Elum-Roslyn 000 020 0 – 2 4 1

Elma 005 402 x – 11 13 1

WP: A. Weld (7 IP, 2R, 2ER, 4H, 3BB, 12K). LP: Halverson (6 IP, 11R, 9ER, 13H, 6BB, 7K).

Leading hitters: Elma – R. Weld (4-4, 2R); Simmons (2-3, 2B, 2R, RBI); Monroe (2-4, 2R, RBI); Jones (1-3, 2R, RBI); A. Weld (1-4, 3R); Cole (1-3, 2RBI); Bednarik (1-3, RBI); Johanson (1-3, RBI). CER – B. Singer (2-4, RBI); Case (1-4, RBI); G. Singer (1-2).

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Skyview 5, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 0

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley got its season underway with a 5-0 loss to 4A-class Skyview on Saturday at Auburn Riverside High School.

The Titans (0-1) and Storm (3-1) were locked in a scoreless tie through the first four innings until Skyview got to Titans starting pitcher Eliza Barnum with a home run in the bottom of the fifth and four runs in the sixth, three of which were unearned.

Matlock led the PWV offense with two singles.

The Titans defense had four errors in the game.

PWV 000 000 0 – 0 6 4

Skyview 000 014 x – 5 9 0

WP: n/a. LP: Barnum (6 IP, 5R, 2ER, 9H, 5BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: PWV – Matlock (2-3); Hodel (1-3); Keeton (1-3); Milanowski (1-3); Jerles (1-3).

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Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 7, Jackson 6

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley picked up a win 7-6 victory over 4A-class Jackson on Saturday at Auburn Riverside High School.

The Titans (1-1) trailed the Timberwolves (0-2) 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth until catcher Kristi Jerles scored on a passed ball followed by a key two-run error on a ground ball of the bat of left fielder Bella Ruddell, staking the Titans to a 4-3 lead.

PWV third baseman Rilyn Channell drove in pitcher Jillian Hodel with a single in the fifth for a 5-3 lead.

Jackson responded with two runs in the sixth to regain the lead at 6-5, but an error on a Tylar Keeton pop fly to right field in the bottom half of the frame allowed Matlock and Hodel to score, giving PWV the 7-6 victory.

Barnum earned the victory, allowing a run and a walk on one hit with a strikout in one inning of relief.

Hodel started for the Titans, allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks with two strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Matlock went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored to lead the Titans offense.

PWV hosts Ilwaco in a twin bill starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Jackson 210 003 – 6 9 3

PWV 100 312 – 7 4 1

WP: Barnum (IP, R, ER, BB, K). LP: Banog (5.2 IP, 7R, ER, 4H, 4BB, 7K).

Leading hitters: Jackson – Dorgan (2-4, 2 2B, 2R); DeDycker (2-3, 2B, R, 2RBI); Langsea (2-4, 2B, 2RBI); Burnett (1-2, 2R); Jacquot (1-3, RBI);Hansen (1-1, RBI). PWV – Matlock (2-4, 2 2B, 2R); Channell (1-3, RBI); Jerles (1-2, R); Hodel (0-2, 2R, 2BB).