Live music carries us into spring
Published 1:30 am Monday, March 23, 2026
On the heels of the first day of spring and the Razor Clam and Seafood festival, there are still plenty of live musical performances scheduled in the Twin Harbors the rest of the month and into April. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.
Shaun Beebe
Corks and Taps — Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort
Ocean Shores
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill
Ocean Shores
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
Joel Gibson Jr.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
Friday, March 27 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Brian Green Band
March 27-28 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Tiny Brewery Concert
Steam Donkey Brewing Company in Aberdeen
Saturday, March 28 at 9 p.m.
Bandet Spouk
Kick Fu Squad
Ashmarks
$10 cover | 21+
Tom Mann Duo
April 3-4 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Michael Johnson
Saturday, April 4 at 6 p.m.
Mount Olympus Brewing in Aberdeen
Deerswerver
April 10-11 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Champagne Sunday featuring husband and wife Jessi and Jared Fredeen
Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Adults $20
Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students $17
GHC Students and 12 and Under free
Medusa Quartet
Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m.
Raymond Theatre
323 3rd St. in Raymond
Tickets are $25 ($5 for students) at the door (credit card, cash, or check). Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternoonlive.org.
Diamond Sharp Records: The Independent Dreams Tour
Rose’s Mexican Restaurant — Hoquiam
Friday, April 17 at 9 p.m.
Featuring Kuttl3ss and Jamrok
21+ Event
Tropics
April 17-18 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
A Taste of Ireland — The Irish Music & Dance Sensation
7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam
Thursday, April 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $35
Dr Jop Funk Shop
April 24-25 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Bon Débarras
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Bon Débarras unites the worlds of music, dance, and poetry through a collaboration between Montreal artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas and Véronique Plasse.
Adults $20 Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students
$17 GHC Students and 12 and under free