Live music carries us into spring

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On the heels of the first day of spring and the Razor Clam and Seafood festival, there are still plenty of live musical performances scheduled in the Twin Harbors the rest of the month and into April. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.

Shaun Beebe

Corks and Taps — Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort

Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill

Ocean Shores

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Joel Gibson Jr.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

Friday, March 27 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Brian Green Band

March 27-28 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Tiny Brewery Concert

Steam Donkey Brewing Company in Aberdeen

Saturday, March 28 at 9 p.m.

Bandet Spouk

Kick Fu Squad

Ashmarks

$10 cover | 21+

Tom Mann Duo

April 3-4 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Michael Johnson

Saturday, April 4 at 6 p.m.

Mount Olympus Brewing in Aberdeen

Deerswerver

April 10-11 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Champagne Sunday featuring husband and wife Jessi and Jared Fredeen

Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Adults $20

Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students $17

GHC Students and 12 and Under free

Medusa Quartet

Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m.

Raymond Theatre

323 3rd St. in Raymond

Tickets are $25 ($5 for students) at the door (credit card, cash, or check). Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternoonlive.org.

Diamond Sharp Records: The Independent Dreams Tour

Rose’s Mexican Restaurant — Hoquiam

Friday, April 17 at 9 p.m.

Featuring Kuttl3ss and Jamrok

21+ Event

Tropics

April 17-18 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

A Taste of Ireland — The Irish Music & Dance Sensation

7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam

Thursday, April 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $35

Dr Jop Funk Shop

April 24-25 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Bon Débarras

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Bon Débarras unites the worlds of music, dance, and poetry through a collaboration between Montreal artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas and Véronique Plasse.

Adults $20 Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students

$17 GHC Students and 12 and under free