From the Wings
Published 1:30 am Monday, March 23, 2026
Last week, Ocean Shores Elementary spent the week working with the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) team to learn the lines and the dance routines for the play Cinderella, which they performed twice on Friday; the first performance for the school and the second performance for family and the community.
MCT has come to Ocean Shores Elementary for a number of years. As to how the week has gone, Lauren Duffin, one of the two MCT staff who worked with the students said it’s been good, and the kids have had a lot of energy.
“Some have definitely done [performed] before,” she said.
Parent Danielle Ebling has helped with the behind-the-scenes work for the last three years. As for value of bringing theater to the school, “some kids don’t have the opportunity to go to Aberdeen or Hoquiam to see plays,” she said.
Paul Bouma provided the piano accompaniment, which he has done for 10 years.
“I get a kick out of every one,” he said.
Compared to other MCT plays that have been staged throughout Grays Harbor County these past few months, Cinderella had more physical comedy, particularly the roles of Cinderella’s stepsisters, which prompted laughs from the students in the audience. This version of Cinderella had the role of buskers that were filled by the older students, and they performed a dance routine with an accompanying song. The younger students played the role of pumpkins, which were picked by Cinderella to make into a pumpkin pie for her stepmother and stepsisters.
In a twist on the Disney version, the fairy godmother was afraid of mice and Cleo and Fido, a cat and dog, respectively, and Cinderella made a wish for Anna not to be afraid.
During the last week of March and through the first two weeks of April, MCT will be back in Grays Harbor to stage Cinderella, this time with the Aberdeen School District at Stevens Elementary and A J West Elementary. The last MCT performance before the end of the school year will be at Taholah.
As the end of the school year approaches, schools will hold their own spring performances. Oakville Elementary will stage Dorothy and the Magical Land of Oz, and later in April and May, both Elma High School and Aberdeen High School will stage Once Upon a Mattress.
Audition Call
For its 2026 summer musical, Grays Harbor College is staging The SpongeBob Musical. Auditions will be held on Sunday, May 3 and/or Tuesday, May 5 at the Bishop Center for Performing Arts. Callbacks (by invitation only) will be held on Saturday, May 9.
SpongeBob the Musical is a vibrant, contemporary Broadway musical featuring an eclectic score by legendary pop and rock artists. The show demands strong vocalists, committed actors, and fearless dancers who can fully create the bold, imaginative world of Bikini Bottom.
Auditions are open to all members of our community. Casting decisions will be based on auditions and demonstrated ability, with some emphasis on current and prospective GHC students in support of the College’s educational mission.
Their goal is to create a supportive and organized environment which allows every performer the opportunity to show their vocal and movement abilities. No advanced preparation is required for open auditions – just show up ready to:Learn and perform 16 to 24 bars of a song from the show with a provided accompanist
Learn and perform a short dance combination to music. Please wear clothing and shoes appropriate for movement.
For more information, visit www.ghc.edu/musical-auditions or you can email Director Ryan Colburn at ryan.m.colburn@gmail.com.
Casting Announcement
Grays Harbor Opera Workshop is thrilled to announce their cast list for their next performance on May 23 at the Bishop Center for Performing Arts.
This event will showcase excerpts and highlights from four operas.
Candide
Candide – Tim Baker
Cunegonde – Mardi Emard-Colburn
Paquette – Adisyn Jones
Old Lady – Sara O’Hagan
Governor – Erick Cisneros
Maximillian – Dylan Brown
Pangloss – Toby Patterson
The Mikado
Nanki-Poo – Elliot Loudenback
Pooh-Bah – Stan Sidor
Ko-Ko – Steven M. Duncan
Yum-Yum – McKenna Hansen
Peep-Bo – Janaye Mattice
Pitti-Sing – Ginelle Hanaway
Hoffman
Giulietta – Mardi Emard-Colburn
Nichlausse – Joy Dorsch
Carmen
Don Jose – Kyle Sholinder
Escamillo – Toby Patterson
Carmen – Megan West
Micaela – Anna Messenger
Frasquita – Mardi Emard-Colburn
Mercedes – Jasmin Torres
El Dancairo – Tim Baker
El Remendado – Todd Stark
Upcoming Productions
April
Dorothy and the Magical Land of Oz – Oakville Elementary School
April 2 at 5 p.m.
Once Upon a Mattress – Elma High School
1011 W Main St., Elma
April 16 and 17 at 7 p.m.
April 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
May
Matilda – Driftwood Players
120 E 3rd St., Aberdeen
May 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 at 7:30 p.m.
May 3, 10, 17, 24 at 2 p.m.
https://main.aberdeendriftwood.com/
Once Upon a Mattress – Aberdeen High School
410 N G St., Aberdeen
May 1, 8,9 at 7 p.m.
May 3 and 10 at 3 p.m.
Harvey – Stage West Community Theatre
Ocean Shores Lions Club, 832 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW
May 8-9, 15-16 at 7 p.m.
May 10, 17 at 2 p.m.
https://www.stagewestcommunitytheatre.org/
Highlights from Carmen – Grays Harbor Opera Workshop
Bishop Center for Performing Arts, 1620 Edward P Smith Drive, Aberdeen
May 23 at 7:30 p.m.