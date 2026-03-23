From the Wings

In this version of Cinderella, the fairy god mother is afraid of mice, dogs, and cats, and Cinderella makes a wish to take away her fear.

On Friday, March 21, Ocean Shores Elementary School performed the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Cinderella. This version of the play featured buskers who served as a narrative thread through the play.

Last week, Ocean Shores Elementary spent the week working with the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) team to learn the lines and the dance routines for the play Cinderella, which they performed twice on Friday; the first performance for the school and the second performance for family and the community.

MCT has come to Ocean Shores Elementary for a number of years. As to how the week has gone, Lauren Duffin, one of the two MCT staff who worked with the students said it’s been good, and the kids have had a lot of energy.

“Some have definitely done [performed] before,” she said.

Parent Danielle Ebling has helped with the behind-the-scenes work for the last three years. As for value of bringing theater to the school, “some kids don’t have the opportunity to go to Aberdeen or Hoquiam to see plays,” she said.

Paul Bouma provided the piano accompaniment, which he has done for 10 years.

“I get a kick out of every one,” he said.

Compared to other MCT plays that have been staged throughout Grays Harbor County these past few months, Cinderella had more physical comedy, particularly the roles of Cinderella’s stepsisters, which prompted laughs from the students in the audience. This version of Cinderella had the role of buskers that were filled by the older students, and they performed a dance routine with an accompanying song. The younger students played the role of pumpkins, which were picked by Cinderella to make into a pumpkin pie for her stepmother and stepsisters.

In a twist on the Disney version, the fairy godmother was afraid of mice and Cleo and Fido, a cat and dog, respectively, and Cinderella made a wish for Anna not to be afraid.

During the last week of March and through the first two weeks of April, MCT will be back in Grays Harbor to stage Cinderella, this time with the Aberdeen School District at Stevens Elementary and A J West Elementary. The last MCT performance before the end of the school year will be at Taholah.

As the end of the school year approaches, schools will hold their own spring performances. Oakville Elementary will stage Dorothy and the Magical Land of Oz, and later in April and May, both Elma High School and Aberdeen High School will stage Once Upon a Mattress.

Audition Call

For its 2026 summer musical, Grays Harbor College is staging The SpongeBob Musical. Auditions will be held on Sunday, May 3 and/or Tuesday, May 5 at the Bishop Center for Performing Arts. Callbacks (by invitation only) will be held on Saturday, May 9.

SpongeBob the Musical is a vibrant, contemporary Broadway musical featuring an eclectic score by legendary pop and rock artists. The show demands strong vocalists, committed actors, and fearless dancers who can fully create the bold, imaginative world of Bikini Bottom.

Auditions are open to all members of our community. Casting decisions will be based on auditions and demonstrated ability, with some emphasis on current and prospective GHC students in support of the College’s educational mission.

Their goal is to create a supportive and organized environment which allows every performer the opportunity to show their vocal and movement abilities. No advanced preparation is required for open auditions – just show up ready to:Learn and perform 16 to 24 bars of a song from the show with a provided accompanist

Learn and perform a short dance combination to music. Please wear clothing and shoes appropriate for movement.

For more information, visit www.ghc.edu/musical-auditions or you can email Director Ryan Colburn at ryan.m.colburn@gmail.com.

Casting Announcement

Grays Harbor Opera Workshop is thrilled to announce their cast list for their next performance on May 23 at the Bishop Center for Performing Arts.

This event will showcase excerpts and highlights from four operas.

Candide

Candide – Tim Baker

Cunegonde – Mardi Emard-Colburn

Paquette – Adisyn Jones

Old Lady – Sara O’Hagan

Governor – Erick Cisneros

Maximillian – Dylan Brown

Pangloss – Toby Patterson

The Mikado

Nanki-Poo – Elliot Loudenback

Pooh-Bah – Stan Sidor

Ko-Ko – Steven M. Duncan

Yum-Yum – McKenna Hansen

Peep-Bo – Janaye Mattice

Pitti-Sing – Ginelle Hanaway

Hoffman

Giulietta – Mardi Emard-Colburn

Nichlausse – Joy Dorsch

Carmen

Don Jose – Kyle Sholinder

Escamillo – Toby Patterson

Carmen – Megan West

Micaela – Anna Messenger

Frasquita – Mardi Emard-Colburn

Mercedes – Jasmin Torres

El Dancairo – Tim Baker

El Remendado – Todd Stark

Upcoming Productions

April

Dorothy and the Magical Land of Oz – Oakville Elementary School

April 2 at 5 p.m.

Once Upon a Mattress – Elma High School

1011 W Main St., Elma

April 16 and 17 at 7 p.m.

April 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

May

Matilda – Driftwood Players

120 E 3rd St., Aberdeen

May 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 at 7:30 p.m.

May 3, 10, 17, 24 at 2 p.m.

https://main.aberdeendriftwood.com/

Once Upon a Mattress – Aberdeen High School

410 N G St., Aberdeen

May 1, 8,9 at 7 p.m.

May 3 and 10 at 3 p.m.

Harvey – Stage West Community Theatre

Ocean Shores Lions Club, 832 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW

May 8-9, 15-16 at 7 p.m.

May 10, 17 at 2 p.m.

https://www.stagewestcommunitytheatre.org/

Highlights from Carmen – Grays Harbor Opera Workshop

Bishop Center for Performing Arts, 1620 Edward P Smith Drive, Aberdeen

May 23 at 7:30 p.m.