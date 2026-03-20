News briefs

Debris slide closes state Route 109 near Taholah

Both directions of state Route 109 are blocked due to a debris slide involving power lines. The highway is closed south of Taholah near Canyon Way in Grays Harbor County.

There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen. There are no detours available.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews are on site and engineering geologists will assess the area to determine the best course of action. WSDOT will provide an update once more information is available.

Lake Quinault Lodge guided rainforest tours return

Nestled in the lush temperate rainforest of the Olympic Peninsula, Lake Quinault offers a serene escape for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts with a glacial lake, towering evergreens, and endless adventures for all ages.

The Quinault Rainforest is preparing for something exciting, their guided Rainforest Tours return on April 2.

Hoh Rainforest Tours

Explore the ancient moss-draped trails of the Hoh Rainforest on a guided full-day tour from Lake Quinault Lodge, immersing yourself in this iconic temperate rainforest’s lush beauty and rich ecology.

Quinault Rainforest Tours

Join their expert guides on a shuttle tour through the lush, verdant landscape of the Lake Quinault Rainforest. Learn about the intricate ecosystem that supports this lively forest and its crucial role in the environment.

Boat Tours

Experience the beauty of Lake Quinault on one of their three captained boat tours, each offering breathtaking views, wildlife spotting, and a memorable journey across pristine waters. All tours start and end at Lake Quinault Lodge.

For more details, call 360-288-2900