Moynihan announces campaign for state rep in WA’s 19th

Kevin Moynihan, a current member of the Aberdeen City Council and longtime community leader on the Washington coast, has announced his candidacy for state representative in Washington’s 19th Legislative District.

Moynihan has drawn a sharp contrast with the district’s incumbent, Rep. Jim Walsh, who also serves as chair of the Washington State Republican Party. Moynihan argues that Walsh has prioritized partisan politics and national culture-war battles over delivering tangible results for the communities of the 19th District.

“Our district deserves more than political grandstanding,” the Moynihan campaign says. “It’s time for a state representative who actually shows up, listens, and fights for us.”

Moynihan is running on a platform centered on lowering costs for working families, rebuilding the coastal economy, strengthening public schools, and bringing accountable, results-driven leadership to Olympia. His campaign committee, Elect Kevin for LD 19, is now actively organizing volunteers and building grassroots support across the district.

As a city councilor, Moynihan has focused on strengthening infrastructure, supporting economic development, and ensuring that local government is responsive to the people it serves. His platform calls for cracking down on unfair price hikes, lowering prescription drug costs, expanding affordable childcare and housing, and investing in port infrastructure, skilled trades apprenticeships, sustainable forestry and fishing jobs, and clean energy manufacturing.

Moynihan is also making public education a centerpiece of his campaign, advocating for increased funding for rural and coastal schools, competitive educator pay, career and technical education pathways, and modern school facilities.

Moynihan is positioning himself as a candidate focused on local needs and real solutions for a region he says has been overlooked by Olympia for too long.