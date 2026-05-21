Timberland Regional Library Board of Trustees names Andrea Heisel interim executive director

During a special meeting Wednesday evening, the Timberland Regional Library [TRL] Board of Trustees voted to name current TRL Library Services Director Andrea Heisel interim executive director.

Heisel has been with TRL since September 2017 and has served as library services director since February 2025. According to Board President Brian Mittge, Heisel has voluntarily offered to take a pay cut. Heisel steps in, at least temporarily, for Cheryl Heywood who resigned under a cloud of controversy in late March.

Heisel spoke immediately after the vote regarding her salary and requested that the board set her monthly salary at $14,155, 13 percent less than her current compensation. The Board voted to accept that request.

According to Trustee Mary Beth Harrington, the process to identify an interim executive director began with 21 applicants, including three internal candidates. In all, the Trustees interviewed nine possibilities, and whittled the field down to two finalists.

“The external candidate has held several short-ish stints at a couple smaller library systems, and would bring a professional culture and experience to TRL — a lot to like about the external candidate,” Trustee Dustin Loup said. “The internal candidate brings in a lot of knowledge of where we’re at and where we need to go, is a known entity, and understands that there has been a lot of communication that we’ve received about concerns about internal candidates appointed, also throughout the process has heard a clear vision articulated for changes that we as a Board would want to see happen as well as changes that seem to be in line with the community has been asking for in some regards.”

Trustee Toni Gwin made the motion to name Heisel the interim executive director “starting tomorrow.”

“Andrea blew me away,” said Harrington.

TRL issued a press release shortly after the vote, which stated that “with more than 26 years of library experience, Andrea [Heisel] brings deep professional expertise, proven leadership, and a strong commitment to public service. Since joining TRL in 2017, she has served in multiple management and departmental leadership roles, helping guide major projects, operational improvements, and strategic initiatives across the library system.

“Over the past several weeks, Heisel has led TRL in an acting capacity, providing steady guidance during a time of significant organizational transition in her current role as Library Services Director. Throughout this period, the Board has had the opportunity to observe firsthand her thoughtful decision making, commitment to transparency, and ability to lead independently while keeping the organization focused on immediate priorities and long-term goals.”

Heisel earned her bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University in 2000, and her Master of Library and Information Science — MLIS, Library Science and Administration from Florida State University, graduating Summa Cum Laude in 2005.

The Patron Coalition for Local Libraries issued a sharp rebuke after the vote.

”The Patron Coalition for Local Libraries [PCLL] is deeply disappointed in the Timberland Regional Library Board of Trustees’ decision to support Andrea Heisel as their interim executive director. We want to explicitly state that our organization cannot and will not in good conscience support a levy lid lift for TRL while anyone who played a part in the corrupt TRL administration remains in charge.

“We could not disagree more with Trustee Gwin’s statement that the board isn’t doing the popular thing but the right thing. This is, emphatically, the wrong thing, and it will do nothing to save the sinking ship that Ms. Heisel helped drill holes in.” The PCLL also refuted Trustee Loup’s repeated assertions that the choice does not represent the status quo.

With Heisel in place for the next six to 12 months, the TRL Board of Trustees will turn its attention to launching a nationwide search for a permanent executive director, the parameters of which will be discussed at its May 27 hybrid meeting, which will be hosted by the Amada Park Timberland Library.