Author talks, book clubs and sales, writers groups and more

People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks

Swipe or click to see more

John Hughes will be at the Montesano Timberland Library on Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m.

Swipe or click to see more

Mike Cairns, author of Under the Ash, recently appeared at the Ocean Shores Public Library.

Swipe or click to see more

Barnes & Noble makes unlikely comeback

As recently as 2024, the death knell was sounding for national book selling chain Barnes & Noble. Earlier this week, NBC’s Today told a different story as Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt has led a resurgence that has seen the company add dozens of stores in 2025 and ‘26.

“We are … in a fairly difficult political moment, social moment. And I think one of the vocational essences of being a bookseller is that you sit within your communities as a place of acceptance and tolerance and kindness,” Daunt told Jenna Bush Hager. “People will read digitally and people listen to audiobooks and all the rest, but the book and the creativity of authors and the effective cultural dynamism that goes alongside books will remain. Bookstores will be part of that.”

Daunt did say he is not opposed to Barnes & Noble carrying AI created books, but with a major caveat.

“Yes, I have actually no problem selling any book, as long as it doesn’t masquerade or pretend to be something that it isn’t, and that it has an essential quality to it, and that the customer, the reader, wants it,” Daunt said. “So as long as an AI-written book says it’s an AI-written book and doesn’t pretend to be something else and isn’t ripping off somebody else, as long as that’s clearly stated and the customer wants to buy it, then we will stock them.”

Barnes & Noble opened 67 locations last year and plans 60 more this year.

Adaptation of a Roald Dahl classic

Matilda The Musical, an adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl novel, which was first published in 1988, is scheduled for three more performances at the Driftwood Theatre — May 22-23 at 7:30 p.m. and May 24 at 2 p.m. The Driftwood Theatre is located at 120 E 3rd St. in Aberdeen.

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Lunch For Your Brain: A Special Afternoon with John Hughes

Montesano Timberland Library

Tuesday, May 26 from noon to 1 p.m.

John Hughes, former publisher and editor of The Daily World and retired chief historian for the Office of the Secretary of State, will be sharing research on his latest local history projects. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Montesano Timberland Library.

Author Talk with Cathy Ivers

Wednesday, May 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Harbor Books in Hoquiam

Every Rescue Has a Story is a heartfelt memoir about compassion in action, where saving animals becomes a mirror for saving people, and faith quietly guides a life shaped by empathy, loss, and love. Join author Cathy Ivers and her dogs at Harbor Books for a conversation about everyday choices to show up, help, and love without condition.

Mike Cairns’ Under The Ash: A Pilot’s Story Book Tour

Saturday, May 30 from 11 a.m. to noon Chehalis Timberland Library and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Centralia Timberland Library

You still have two more chances to meet and chat with Mike in person about his new, highly-rated photo journal, Under The Ash, as well as view his remarkable slideshow presentation and ask questions about his experiences at Mount St. Helens. Mike will also have copies of his book available to purchase and sign.

Sasquatch: Man-Ape or Myth — An afternoon with author and naturalist David George Gordon

Saturday, May 30 at 2 p.m.

McCleary Museum and Event Center | Admission by donation

Learn about the Northwest’s mysterious Wild Man of the Woods from the author of The Sasquatch Seeker’s Field Manual [published by Mountaineers Books]. Sift through the evidence, both supporting and refuting this fascinating creature’s existence — and share your stories and views. An experienced naturalist, David George Gordon shares his enthusiasm for nature through a range of interactive venues, appearing at museums, schools, libraries, garden clubs — you name it. He studied aquatic biology in college and worked at a museum and two public aquariums in the past. He is the author of 23 books. Whatever the subject, his overall focus is on singing the praises of nature.

Artist and Author David Done

Saturday, May 30 from noon to 5 p.m.

Please join author and artist David Done at Harbor Books in Hoquiam. David will have a selection of his artwork and books for sale.

Meet the Authors

Thursday, June 11 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Ocean Shores Public Library

Chat with mystery writer Leslie J. Hall, author of Keep Out, and Ruth Johnson-Maxwell, author of Beyond Those Turtle Blues.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY USED BOOK SALES

Aberdeen

Thursday, May 21 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Monday, May 25 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 28 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Hoquiam

Thursday, May 21 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 26 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Ocean Shores

Saturday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to noon — members only; noon to 4 p.m. public sale

Sunday, May 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. public sale; 1 to 3 p.m. $5 bag sale

WRITERS GROUPS

Hoquiam Writers Group

Harbor Books on Thursday, June 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets monthly on the first Thursday of each month.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

TRL participates in One Book, One Coast

This spring through May 31, Timberland Regional Library is participating in One Book, One Coast. Organized by the L.A. County Library, One Book, One Coast brings together library systems across Washington, Oregon, and California for a shared community reading program that celebrates literacy, learning, community, and civil discourse. All participating libraries will read and discuss They Called Us Enemy by George Takei.

Read They Called Us Enemy now:

Access the ebook any time on ComicsPlus by signing in with your TRL library card and PIN number.

Check out the ebook on the Libby app by Overdrive.

Check out a print copy of the book, available in the TRL catalog.

Takei will be participating in an online event on Sunday, May 31 from 2 to 3 p.m. Register now! https://library-lacounty-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ek6Fa2kxSjq1vs_BvlyHRg#/registration

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

All Genre Book Club

Sunday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. May’s read is Tilt by Emma Pattee. This book is available for purchase in store (no purchase necessary to participate.)

Flights of Fantasy Book Club

Monday, June 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month at Harbor Books. June’s read will be Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).

Ocean Shores Public Library

Reading Rangers

Saturday, May 30 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Readers ages 5-12 are invited to the library for a new adventure in a book series. Join us for an Origami Yoda program with FUN space games, crafts, trivia and more.

Book Group

Monday, June 15 from 3 to 4 p.m.

This month’s book is The Vanishing Act of Esme Lennox by Maggie O’Farrell.

Timberland Regional Library PageTurners Book Group

Westport — Saturday, May 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks

Aberdeen — Saturday, May 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Across A Hundred Mountains by Reyna Grande

Montesano — Thursday, May 28 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Beach Read by Emily Henry and the group will also be selecting titles for the next reading cycle.

Westport — Saturday, June 6 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Hoquiam — June 9 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Hoquiam group will be selecting titles for the next reading cycle.

TRL Sponsored Offsites

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St. in McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk.

Hoquiam

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, June 17 from 6 to 7 p.m.

If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you. This month the group will be discussing All That’s Left in the World by Erik J. Brown. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesdays 10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesdays 11 a.m. to noon

Hoquiam

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Raymond

Book Babies

Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers.

OLYMPIA LITERARY EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

Barnes & Noble

Author Event — Christy J. Kendall, Saturday, May 23 at noon

Author Event — J.L. Engel, Saturday, May 30 at noon

Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

A Court of Thorns and Roses Book Club — Wednesday, June 24 at 6 p.m.

Browsers Bookshop

Browsers Book Club — Thursday, May 21, at 6 p.m. May’s read is The Anthropologists by A. Savas.

Story Time — first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m.; June 6 special story time with Corinna Luyken reading from her book Hello, Ocean!

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club — Thursday, June 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Orca Books Cooperative

Queer Open Book Club — Sunday, May 24 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. All queers and their allies welcome. Masks encouraged.

Author Event with A.M. Gittlitz — Tuesday, June 2 from 6 to 7 p.m.