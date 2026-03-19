SR-109 closed near Ocean City

The Washington State Department of transportation has issued a road closure alert for state Route 109 in both directions at milepost 16.98 near Conner Creek.

The road is closed due to water over the roadway and there is “no signed detour.”

North Beach School District buses were forced to use alternate routes Thursday and Friday.

Major power outage

Thousands of South Beach residents, including Markham, Westport, Grayland, and Tokeland, woke up to a power outage Thursday morning.

According to Grays Harbor PUD, crews restored power to over 5,000 customers in Westport, Grayland, Tokeland, and the South Beach by 9:07 a.m.

The cause of the outage was a downed tree, which impacted customers further up the line in South Aberdeen and parts of Cosmopolis.

By 1 p.m., power had been restored to approximately 850 customers in the area of Harding Road in South Aberdeen and Cosmopolis.