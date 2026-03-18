WorkSource Grays Harbor opens new office at Grays Harbor College

Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council CEO William Westmoreland cuts the ceremonial ribbon for the new WorkSource Grays Harbor office at Grays Harbor College Tuesday with ESD Supervisor Kendall King to his left and ESD Commissioner Cami Feek to his right. GHC President Dr. Carli Schiffner stands to Feek’s right.

After running small satellite offices throughout Grays Harbor County the past year, WorkSource Grays Harbor, along with a Greater Grays Harbor Inc. team, hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for its new employment center located at Grays Harbor College.

The new WorkSource office is located in room 2315 in the Manspeaker Building. WorkSource is a partnership of state, local and nonprofit agencies, which provide a variety of employment and training services to both job seekers and employers in Washington.

Grays Harbor College President, Dr. Carli Schiffner, gave the guests and WorkSource staff a warm welcome to campus in her remarks prior to the ribbon cutting ceremony.

According to WorkSource, last year saw them help 170,000 workers and over 5,000 employers across Washington state. They routinely assist with interview preparation, resume and cover letter guidance, connections to local job opportunities, unemployment insurance questions and information on job training services.

WorkSource Grays Harbor falls under the Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council, which serves as the designated workforce entity for Grays Harbor, Mason, Pacific, Lewis and Thurston counties. PacMtn Workforce Development CEO, William Westmoreland, said that across this entire region the organization employed 329 people and provided training to 332 people while engaging with 598 employers in Southwest Washington in 2025.

The mood at the ceremony was festive and hopeful and interested parties agreed the new location is positioned for success. Darlene Poe will supervise both the Grays Harbor and Pacific County WorkSource locations and could barely hide her eagerness to get started at the new location.

“We will be fully staffed and at a central location that is easily accessible and you can also catch the transit to about 50 feet from the building’s doors if you want,” Poe said. She also believes being located on a college campus opens up new opportunities as well because “it’s a new dynamic. We can develop relationships here long before the students are trying to enter the job market. If early enough we can even help steer towards new market trends or expanding fields with the right classes or training.”

Commissioner Cami Feek and several members of her team at the Washington State Employment Security Department made the trip down to mark the occasion. Feek was beaming and remarked, “It’s really cool to be in a central location and on a campus where there’s a nexus for both careers and education. I think this is a great fit.”

When asked if the satellite offices in use at Timberland Regional Libraries during the past year were going to stay in use with the new main location opening, state employment security department supervisor Kendall King said, “Yes they are, we were really happy and surprised how well they worked out. The customer flow went really well and the word of mouth from having them there was great.” The TRL locations slated to remain in use are in Hoquiam, Aberdeen, and Elma.