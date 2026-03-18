Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission meets in Walla Walla

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission recently held a hybrid meeting in Walla Walla. The Commission discussed rule-making regarding commercial non-spot shrimp pot licenses and livestock compensation, approved changes to its rules of procedure and heard public input.

The meeting began with the Big Tent, Fish, Habitat, and Wildlife committees. The Big Tent Committee discussed budget and legislation; decision-making; and future meeting planning. The Fish Committee discussed hatchery technical procedures and commercial non-spot shrimp pot rule making. The Habitat Committee discussed local land use planning. The Wildlife Committee heard a preview of planned 2026 periodic status reviews and discussed proposed rule making, non-lethal wolf management, and future meeting planning.

The full Commission convened on Friday, March 13 for an open public input opportunity followed by a report from WDFW Director Kelly Susewind and Eastern Region Director Mike Kuttel, Jr.

Friday afternoon began with a briefing and public hearing on rule proposals associated with converting Puget Sound commercial shrimp trawl licenses to Puget Sound commercial non-spot shrimp pot licenses in compliance with Substitute Senate Bill 5076. The Commission received a briefing and heard public comments on livestock compensation rule making. Friday’s meeting ended with an executive session.

Saturday’s meeting began with open public input opportunity. The Commission then discussed and approved changes to the Commission’s rules of procedure. The meeting concluded with meeting debrief and future meeting planning, followed by an executive session.

Presentation slides and materials are posted on the Commission agenda. The March hybrid meeting was recorded so members of the public can watch at their convenience. The recording, as well as information about past and future Commission meetings and ways to participate, can be found at WDFW’s Commission meetings webpage (https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings).

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is a panel appointed by the governor that sets policy for WDFW. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife works to preserve, protect, and perpetuate fish, wildlife, and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish and wildlife recreational and commercial opportunities.