Grays Harbor County restaurant health inspections

There are two types of violations recorded on the inspection report:

Red critical violations are food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

Controlling temperatures, such as cooking meats to the proper temperature to kill foodborne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

Blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

If the establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red points, a reinspection will occur within 30 days. During the reinspection, the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected.

If the establishment scores at least 75 red points or an imminent health hazard is observed, a closure will be posted. To reopen, the owner/operator must schedule an inspection and the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected and/or that the imminent health hazard has been corrected.

Inspections conducted from March 3 to March 13.

Emerson Elementary – 101 Emerson, Hoquiam

March 3 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red- 5

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

1: Milk being cold held in dairy coolers are not consistently held at proper temperature. Foods range from 39F to 44F. The food load and use of the equipment as substitute for the walk-in does not facilitate temperature control. The walk-in is out of service.

Corrective Actions: Cold held food must maintain 41°F or less. Monitor and adjust holding temperature. Reduce food load (as discussed) and limit how often you are in and out of the dairy coolers. Consider daily milk delivery (from HMS) and designating one of the dairy coolers for milk only. Keep TCS food low and to the back. Repair walk-in within 1 week (i.e. 3/10/26). Contact Environmental Health once the repair is made. PIC indicted the compressor has been ordered/recently arrived and will be fixed ASAP.

Additional Comments

Hand sink is accessible and was used often during the inspection. Proper hygiene observed throughout the inspection.

Food worker actively rinsing cucumbers prior to slicing them for today’s lunch service.

Mermaid Museum Café – 1 S Arbor Rd Aberdeen

March 11 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

First routine inspection under new ownership. Points will be cited next time if the following are observed again.

Store all in-use utensils in ice water so that they maintain 41°F or below.

Bleach sanitizer solution is very strong today (200 ppm). Concentration should maintain 50-100 ppm. Establishment must have test strips to properly measure the concentration.

Label the dish soap container on the three-compartment sink. Points next time if chemicals are observed in containers without labels or common name.

Do not store scoops for powders inside product unless the scoop handle is stored above the level of product.

Display cooler is running warm today (ambient air temperature = 51°F). Have this unit serviced immediately to ensure it can maintain 41°F or below. Thermometers on the inside of the unit must be replaced or re-calibrated as they were showing 42°F. Send a copy of the service report to my email. Do not store any TCS food in this unit until it’s serviced.

Gelato in customer reach-in freezer does not have proper labeling from the distributor. Gelato cannot be sold until proper labels are provided. Labels must have the following:

1. Common name of the food or descriptive statement if there is not a common name.

2. If made from two or more ingredients, a list of ingredients in descending order of predominance by weight, including a declaration of artificial color or flavor and chemical preservatives, if contained in the food.

3. An accurate declaration of the quantity of contents (such as the weight of the product in ounces).

4. The name and address of the business.

5. The name of the food source for each major food allergen contained in the food unless the food source is already part of the common or unusual name of the respective ingredient.

Central Elementary – 310 Simpson Ave Hoquiam

March 11 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Additional Comments

Good temperature control. School is following the transportation plan and taking temperatures upon delivery. Temp charts show food is consistently delivered at proper temperature.

Refrigeration units in lunch room are locked when there is not supervision to prevent tampering.

Westport Winery – 1 S Arbor Rd Aberdeen

March 11 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Moldy oranges were found in a box in the walk-in. This was due to oranges being zested and then thrown back into the box. PIC discarded oranges and said process will be changed to prevent mold. Zested oranges will not be thrown back into the box.

Bleach sanitizer bucket concentration was at ~25ppm. Bleach sanitizer was remade during the inspection. Concentration of new sanitizer bucket was measured at 100ppm.

Sliced deli ham was observed without datemarking in the prep fridge. All deli ham must be datemarked.

Hong Kong Restaurant – 1212 1st St Cosmopolis

March 11 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 10

Blue – 3

Observations & Corrective Actions

1: Handwashing sink in food prep area is blocked by yakisoba noodles.

Corrective Actions: Handwash sinks may not be used for purposes other than handwashing. Yakisoba noodles were removed from the handwashing sink and discarded.

2: Handles and shelves had accumulations of dirt, grime, and/or debris.

Corrective Actions: Non-food contact surfaces of the equipment must be kept clean and free of dust, dirt and food residue.

McDonald’s – O.S. – 701 NW Point Brown Ave Ocean Shores

March 12 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Additional Comments

In addition to a routine inspection conducted today we also followed up on a complaint our office received regarding barehand contact.

Gloves are not used to transfer packaged food into takeout bags. Use caution when handling fries to avoid barehand contact. If barehand contact with fries is observed, points will be cited. It is recommended to use gloves or tongs to avoid barehand contact.

Time as control was being used correctly.

The Market at Oyhut – 132 Oyhut Bay Blvd SW Suite 107 Ocean Shores

March 12 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Egg scramble, Canadian bacon, and sliced American cheese were found in the walk-in fridge without datemarking. The Canadian bacon and sliced American cheese were discarded during the inspection. Dates were added to the egg scramble. Opened TCS items must be used within 7 days or less.

Quat test strips were available for the 3-comp sink. Bleach test strips are needed for the dishwasher.

Ice needs to be added to water bath for in-use utensils.

Breakfast sandwiches were at 50 degrees in the display refrigerator. Sandwiches were prepared 1 hour ago. Cool the eggs to 41 or below in the walk-in before assembling sandwiches. Sandwiches were discarded during the inspection.

Mold build-up was observed in the ice machine. Empty ice machine, thoroughly clean and sanitize machine. Increase cleaning frequency.

Gloves must be worn in the bakery when handling ready-to-eat food.

Taqueria Los Tres Figgies II – 732 NE Point Brown Ave Ocean Shores

March 12 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Additional Comments

Make sure all food worker cards are posted in the establishment for our office to review. Establishment has a valid CFPM but it needs to be printed.

Bleach sanitizer solution is very strong today (200 ppm). Concentration should maintain 50-100 ppm. Make sure to get more test strips for both chlorine and QUAT.

Proper cooling was observed in the double door reach-in refrigerator for rice. Make sure rice is spread evenly in the hotel pan prior to cooling (it was thicker in the middle but temperatures were okay).

Kaleidoscope Coffee and Boba Bar – 307 W Young St Elma

March 13 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Additional Comments

Make sure all staff have the Washington State Food Worker Card (other companies are not accepted).

Establishment is using commercially prepackaged ice. The ice machine is having issues so they are not currently using it. Build up of mold/grime is present around where the ice is dispensed. The ice machine must be cleaned and sanitized prior to using it again. Submit specifications (make and model number) to our office for approval should you decide to replace the unit.

Increase the heat setting for the warmer used to hot hold boba.

Spray bottles and other containers used to store chemicals removed from their original packaging must be labeled with at least the common name. Label spray bottles and any other containers.

Points will be cited for the above should they be observed during future inspections.

Domino’s – Elma – 11 Eagle Dr Elma

March 13 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Additional Comments

QUAT solution in 3-comp sink is great today: 300 ppm

Establishment is very clean. Thank you.

AllieCats – 101 S 3rd Elma

March 13 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Additional Comments

Establishment is cooling scrambled eggs without approval. You are only approved to cook and hot hold or cook to order. Any leftover hot held food at the end of the day must be discarded. Should you wish to cool TCS foods you must submit a Change of Menu Application and review fee to our office for approval. I will follow up with an email.

Print all food worker cards and post them in the establishment for our office to review during inspections. You must also post your certified food protection manager certificate.

Some of the lighting in the kitchen has gone out. Replace bulbs within 7 days. Light intensity may need to be increased.

Make sure QUAT solution maintains 200 – 400 ppm. Concentration was strong today.

Points will be cited if any of the above are observed in the future. This was the establishment’s first routine inspection. As such, we will conduct a follow up inspection within a couple months.

Owner discussed a seating expansion and possible kitchen expansion. Prior to construction, you must reach out to the City of Elma Building Department for applicable permits and submit an application to our office for review. New seating configuration must allow for customers to access the restroom without passing through the kitchen or food preparation areas.

Las Palmas Jarochas – 315 W Main St Elma

March 13 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Additional Comments

The residential stove/oven in the back storage area is for employee use only.

Do not store the spoon in the sugar. Keep the spoon in a separate container that can be washed, rinsed, and sanitized.

Label the sugar, coconut, and other items in containers with the common name.

Items date marked must be held for only 7 days. Cut fruit needs date marking. The date fruit and vegetables are washed and cut = Day 1.

Bleach solution concentration is great today.