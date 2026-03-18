From special releases to book groups and fairs — plenty of page-turning events coming up

Rebecca Enzor will release a new book at the Mermaid Festival in Westport the weekend of March 28-29.

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Sarah Hawley will be in Seabrook Saturday as part of the Beachside Author Series.

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The Shorebird Festival Poetry Contest deadline is Friday

The Montesano PTO is bringing that nostalgia back with its Community Book Fair Preview Night featuring a fun ’90s throwback theme inspired by all the bright, colorful book fair magic of childhood.

The event is scheduled for Friday, March 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Beacon Elementary Library. The event will feature door prizes, throwback book fair fun and early access to the book fair

This event helps Montesano PTO raise funds for its Book Fair account so they can give books to students and staff. Every purchase helps put more books into the hands of the school community.

NEW BOOKSTORE

Romantic Roots in Olympia hosted its grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 14. The store is located at 3003 Pacific Ave SE.

POETRY CONTEST

Shorebird Festival Poetry Contest

Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge and Hoquiam Timberland Library are partnering on a poetry contest to celebrate the 2026 Shorebird Festival.

Children in grades 1-6 in Grays Harbor are invited to write a poem inspired by the shorebirds

Limit one submission per person

Submission forms are available for pick up at any Grays Harbor Timberland Library branch

Submission forms can be returned to any Grays Harbor Timberland Library branch. They can also mail their submissions to the Hoquiam Timberland Library at 420 7th Street Hoquiam, WA 98550 or they can email them to klutz@trl.org.

Deadline for submissions is Friday, March 20

Winning poems will appear on a story trail on view at the refuge starting April 16

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Poetry Night Fundraiser

Lemon Hill Cafe and Bookstore in Montesano

Saturday, March 21 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Lemon Hill is partnering with Birdie’s Blessings to help raise money for local foster kids. Mauri of Birdie’s Blessings is trying to start a free teen center for our community. More details will be released as the date approaches, but mark your calendars now. If you are a poet, please let them know. Lemon Hill is looking for people, including teens, to read original work for this event.

Seabrook’s Beachside Author Series

Sarah Hawley

Saturday, March 21 at 10 a.m.

Seabrook Town Hall

Sarah Hawley is the author of the viral rom-com hit A Witch’s Guide to Fake Dating a Demon and the follow-up A Demon’s Guide to Wooing a Witch. Her stories blend laugh-out-loud humor, swoony romance, and a magical world full of charming chaos. A passionate advocate for joy-filled storytelling, Sarah’s writing celebrates whimsy, empowerment, and the unapologetically weird. When she’s not writing, she hosts the Romancing the Story podcast, diving deep into the craft and heart of romance.

Author Maurilio Velasco

Barnes and Noble — Olympia

Saturday, March 21 from noon to 4 p.m.

Attention Fantasy and Sci Fi readers! Please join us in welcoming local author Maurilio Velasco. They are anxiously awaiting to meet you, and will be at Barnes and Noble in Olympia signing their books.

Robert Michael Pyle and James Dott: A Night of Poetry Readings

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

Monday, March 23 at 6 p.m.

Join us upstairs at Browsers as we welcome authors Robert Michael Pyle and James Dott who will be in conversation about their new books. We will have copies of both titles available for purchase and signing at this special event.

Rebecca Enzor Book Release

Westport Winery Garden Resort

March 28-29

Author Rebecca Enzor will release her third book during the International Mermaid Museum Festival at Westport Winery Garden Resort. Rebecca will be signing and selling books on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Author Melissa Slager

Barnes and Noble — Olympia

Saturday, March 28 at noon

Dear historical fiction readers and lovers, please welcome author Melissa Slager, they’ll be signing their books from 12 to 4 p.m., and are so excited to meet you.

Tessa Bailey Collector’s Edition

Join New York Times best-selling author Tessa Bailey for the exclusive early release of the Collector’s Edition of Hook, Line and Sinker on April 11, 2026, at Westport Winery Garden Resort in Washington State. This beloved sequel to It Happened One Summer continues the “Bellinger Sisters” series set in the charming fishing town of Westport.

Main Event Highlights

Guests can select from one of two sessions in The Speakeasy Event Center at Westport Winery Garden Resort. The tickets are $48 per person and include a pre-signed Collector’s Edition hardcover, book talk and audience Q&A, digital photo line, wine for 21+, a charcuterie buffet, and free admission to the International Mermaid Museum.

Session 1: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Doors open at 10:30 a.m.)

Session 2: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Doors open at 1:30 p.m.)

Tickets are available at www.WestportWinery.com or on the winery’s Facebook page. Please bring your receipt for entry. Westport Winery is the only authorized dealer for this event. Due to health, safety, and space limitations, those without tickets will not be permitted into the event space. All event guidelines are subject to change. Attendees can receive refunds up to 24 hours before the event start time. Should this event be canceled, all customers will be refunded their ticket price using the original payment method.

Mike Cairns’ Under The Ash: A Pilot’s Story Book Tour

Saturday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Elma Timberland Library

Saturday, May 30 from 11 a.m. to noon Chehalis Timberland Library and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Centralia Timberland Library

Still three more chances to chat with Mike in person about his new, highly-rated photo journal, Under The Ash, as well as view his remarkable slideshow presentation and take questions about his experiences at Mount St. Helens. Mike will also have copies of his book available to purchase and sign.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

March Browsers Book Club — Olympia

Thursday, March 19 at 6 p.m.

Join us for a meeting of the Browsers Book Club. Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot.

This month, we will read Tilt by Emma Pattee. Annie is nine months pregnant and shopping for a crib at IKEA when a massive earthquake hits Portland, Oregon. With no way to reach her husband, no phone or money, and a city left in chaos, there’s nothing to do but walk.

Orca Books Cooperative — Olympia

Queer Open Book Club

Sunday, March 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Join us for an open discussion of what we’re reading. Each person will share their last month’s reads, with time for Q&A and maybe some games. Come with a hot take and leave with additions to your TBR list. All queers and their allies welcome. Masks encouraged.

Ocean Shores Public Library

Reading Rangers

Saturday, March 28 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Young readers ages 5-12 are invited to the library for a new adventure in a book series. Join us for a Bad Guys themed program with FUN games, crafts, trivia and more.

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Sunday. March 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month from 11-1 to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. March’s read is Assumption by Percival Everett. This book is available for purchase in store (no purchase necessary to participate.)

Flights of Fantasy Book Club

Monday, April 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month at Harbor Books. April’s read will be Companions of the Night by Vivian Vande Velde. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).

Timberland Regional Library Locations

Aberdeen

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, March 21, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus.

Montesano

PageTurners Book Discussion

Thursday, March 26 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. March’s read is The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez.

Westport

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, March 28 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be reading The Professor and the Madman by Simon Winchester.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesdays 10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesdays 11 a.m. to Noon

Hoquiam

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.

Raymond Timberland Regional Library

Book Babies

Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

Barnes & Noble in Olympia hosts Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Bookseller Skye hosts Story Time on the first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Browsers.