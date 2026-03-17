News briefs

Damon Point in Ocean Shores remains closed

The barricades at Damon Point have been removed, however Damon Point remains closed to public access by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Additionally, many of the beaches surrounding Damon Point are privately owned. The city of Ocean Shores asks that you respect property boundaries when visiting the area.

Property owners may choose to pursue action for trespassing under RCW 9A.52.080.

North Bay Park baseball field improvements complete

The city of Ocean Shores announced the completion of several improvements to the North Bay Park baseball field, made possible through funding secured by city grant writer Tim Hiles from the Grays Harbor Community Foundation.

These upgrades will support the North Beach Hyaks baseball program, who will now call North Bay Park their home field for all games. The project included freshly graded infield dirt, a new pitching mound, fence toppers, new bases, an improved backstop, bullpen fencing, a scoreboard, and field distance markers — creating a great environment for student athletes and the community.

Hoquiam City Council looks to fill vacancy

The City of Hoquiam is continuing to seek letters of interest for the current vacancy in the 6th Ward of the City Council. This position will remain open until the position has been filled. The individual must live within the boundaries of the 6th Ward as outlined in the Ward map and descriptions adopted by the council. Any interested party is encouraged to submit a letter of interest with their full name, address, and a brief summary stating why they would like to fill this vacancy.

Letters should be mailed to:

City of Hoquiam

Attn: Kayla Neilsen

609 8th Street

Hoquiam, WA 98550

Aberdeen schools team up to celebrate Kindness Week

The Aberdeen elementary school counselors — Danielle Rosetta at Stevens, Katherine Kim at Robert Gray, Tracy Miner at McDermoth and Central Park and Marnie Ranheim at A.J. West — teamed up to help students throughout the district celebrate kindness for a week.

Each day featured a focus on kindness with students participating in activities such as collaborative posters, cards for others, a Be Kind 5k Run, Kindness Craft Night, and kindness posters to affix to pizza boxes, among other activities.

The counselors’ time in classrooms included lessons with a focus on being kind. The counselors said it was a very fun week to be a counselor – and the students had fun, too.

GHCSO deputies complete training

Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently completed their annual Emergency Vehicle Operations Course training. This training allows deputies to practice and refine the skills needed to safely operate patrol vehicles under a variety of real-world conditions. From precision driving to emergency response scenarios, the training helps ensure deputies are prepared to respond quickly while keeping the safety of our community and fellow motorists a top priority.

GGHI holds business after hours at Game Freaks in Elma

Greater Grays Harbor Inc. (GGHI) recently held a Business After Hours gathering at Game Freaks in Elma. According to GGHI, these events create meaningful connections between local businesses, community leaders and neighbors while providing an opportunity to highlight and support members.

With three locations in Grays Harbor including Aberdeen, Elma, and Ocean Shores, Game Freaks prioritizes employing local residents and helping keep dollars circulating right here in Grays Harbor County, strengthening the local economy and community.