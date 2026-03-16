Stage West Community Theatre invites artists for Wearable Art

The deadline for applications for the 2026 Wearable Art Show is April 15.

Stage West Community Theatre invites artists of all media to create functional or not so functional pieces of Wearable Art. The deadline for applications is April 15, with the show set for June 6 at the Ocean Shores Convention Center.

Download the application form here: https://www.stagewestcommunitytheatre.org/_files/ugd/a0aad6_f6ca6b401a1a4cc3bf4f54bb2363d505.pdf

Artists are encouraged, but not required to create pieces along the theme of the show. The 2026 theme is “Birds of a Feather.”

Wearable Art is hand-crafted and one-of-a-kind artwork designed to be worn on the human body. No ready-made costumes. There are a limited number of entries available.

Artists and models must be 14 years of age or older, models under age 18 must have parents’ permission.

Wearable Art provides an entertaining event that allows artist of all media to show their creations in a wild fashion show venue.

The show is rated PG13 and is suitable for well-mannered children 13 and up at parental discretion.

The Wearable Art Show is intended to bring in artists, and visitors to Ocean Shores while utilizing an Ocean Shores community venue.