News briefs

Elma student Javier Garcia is currently serving on a student advisory team as part of a Gates Foundation roundtable.

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Dugan’s Run set for March 22 in Ocean Shores

Lace up those sneakers for Dugan’s Run 2026 on March 22 starting at 8 a.m. for a morning of fun, fitness and community spirit. Whether you’re dashing with the kids or tackling the 5K, it’s all for a great cause.

Noxious weed list adopted

At its monthly meeting held on March 3, the Grays Harbor County Noxious Weed Control Board adopted the Grays Harbor County edition of the 2026 noxious weed list. This adoption was within the 90-day window following the Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board adopting the 2026 noxious weed list for the state.

New additions to the 2026 noxious weed list are two Class A weeds that require eradication — waterhemp and delta arrowhead — and two Class C weeds whose control isn’t required unless specified by the county — black locust and Norway maple.

The 2026 noxious weed list for Grays Harbor County doesn’t have Class C weeds that require control; however, there are eight Class B species that are designated for required control: spotted knapweed, Bohemian knotweed, giant knotweed, Japanese knotweed, purple loosestrife, want loosestrife, poison hemlock, Scotch broom and tansy ragwort.

A copy of the list can be obtained by contacting the Grays Harbor Noxious Weed Control Board at https://extension.wsu.edu/graysharbor/weeds/.

OSFD installs new dispatch system

Ocean Shores Fire Chief Brian Ritter announced via Facebook that, following a rigorous three-year process, the Ocean Shores Fire Department (OSFD) has successfully installed and integrated a computer-aided dispatch system in all of the department’s emergency vehicles.

This system will enable OSFD to access call information in real-time and communicate efficiently with automated Grays Harbor 911 systems.

This technology will also allow OSFD to access critical pre-fire plans for the city’s commercial buildings, detailing fire department connections, potential hazards for each structure and hydrant locations. OSFD will also able to access information on electric vehicles and the Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Guide.

The Facebook post stated, “This will help us gather vital information extremely quickly so we can serve you more efficiently. We are here for you. A special thanks to [firefighter] Alex Reese for his research and work on this huge endeavor.”

Grays Harbor County Fair announces 2026 theme

The 2026 Grays Harbor County Fair is set for July 29 – Aug. 1 at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds in Elma.

This year the fair will be celebrating America’s 250th Birthday while also bringing the fun with the 2026 fair theme “Dancing with the Steers.”

Hoquiam seeks public input on parks plan

The city of Hoquiam is seeking public comment on the draft Park and Recreation Plan. Once adopted, the plan will guide investments in the city’s park system.

All final comments are due no later than 5 p.m. on April 2. The plan is available for viewing or download from the city’s website, www.cityofhoquiam.com. Paper copies of surveys are available for viewing at City Hall.

All comments must be submitted via email (Bshay@cityofHoquiam.com) or postal mail.

Mail written comments to:

Brian Shay

City Administrator

609 8th Street

Hoquiam WA, 98550

Living My Best Life film fest set for March 30

A disability awareness red-carpet event, billed as an unforgettable evening you will not want to miss, is set for Monday, March 30 at the D&R Theatre in Aberdeen.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The event will feature a powerful big-screen premiere of six short films spotlighting local stars as they share their inspiring Living My Best Life stories. The event, presented by the Grays Harbor County Developmental Disabilities Program, promises to be a celebration of ability, courage, and living life to the fullest, as these incredible individuals take center stage. This is the second such film fest — the first was held in June of last year.

New McCleary police officer sworn in

McCleary Police Chief Ryan Miskell and Mayor Brycen Huff had the honor of swearing in the McCleary Police Department’s newest officer, Adam Moutaftsis.

Moutaftsis joins the police department with a strong military background, bringing with him valuable experience, discipline, and a deep commitment to service. According to a city of McCleary Facebook post, he has demonstrated a great attitude, professionalism, and a genuine eagerness to serve and support the community.

Scholarship opportunity for graduating seniors

The Irish Heritage Club of Grays Harbor is offering two $2,000 scholarships that can be used for any trade school or college.

If your high school senior is interested in applying send an email to christine@galwaybayirishpub.com requesting an application. The deadline is April 30.

Elma student lauded

Elma High School’s Javier Garcia is being recognized for his leadership and advocacy at the Gates Foundation.

Garcia is currently serving on a student advisory team as part of the Gates Foundation Roundtable. In this role, Garcia and a select group of students from across Washington are getting a first-hand look at the latest educational innovations being developed by state agencies. Most importantly, they are providing direct feedback to ensure these tools actually work for the students they are designed to help.

Law enforcement leaders graduate

Westport Police Chief Ron Phillips, Ocean Shores Deputy Chief Cari Vesco and Cowlitz Tribal Police Chief Richard Glen Melville completed the Basic Law Enforcement Equivalency Course offered by the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission.