Aberdeen seeks to fill committee vacancies

The city of Aberdeen is currently seeking applicants to fill vacant seats on two advisory bodies — the Utility Rate Advisory Committee and the city of Aberdeen Ethics Committee.

Committee members are expected to attend scheduled meetings, review relevant financial and operational information (as relevant to the committee), and participate in thoughtful discussion. No prior experience is required — just a willingness to learn, engage and serve the community.

Utility Rate Advisory Committee

The city has vacancies on the Utility Rate Advisory Committee (URAC) for representatives from Ward 1, Ward 3 and Ward 5.

The URAC plays an important role in reviewing the city utility rate structures and providing recommendations to the mayor and city council. Committee members help evaluate water, sewer, stormwater, and other utility related rates to ensure they are fair, sustainable, and aligned with the long-term needs of the community.

The URAC will specifically provide recommendations to the Aberdeen City Council on matters related to the city’s utility and EMS rates. Selected members will:

Review existing utility rate structures;

Consult with, make recommendations and advise the city council on matters related to establishing utility rates based on levels of service and revenues; and

Promote public knowledge and understanding of the city’s utility and EMS programs.

The URAC will not, however, provide administrative advice on policy issues, direct staff or city operations, or set rates.

The committee consists of seven members, all of whom live within city limits. Councilors from each ward will select one representative from their wards to sit on the committee; the mayor will also select a representative. URAC members must be 18 years or older and reside in the ward they are selected to represent. Members can not be employed by the city of Aberdeen.

“This committee provides residents with a meaningful opportunity to be directly involved in one of the most important financial decisions affecting our community,” said Aberdeen City Council President Sydney Swor. “Utility rates fund essential infrastructure and services, and citizen input is critical to maintaining transparency and public trust.”

Ethics Committee Vacancies

The city is also recruiting two community members to serve on the city of Aberdeen Ethics Committee.

The ethics committee reviews ethics complaints, helps ensure adherence to the city’s ethical standards, and supports accountability and transparency in local government. Community representation on the committee helps strengthen public trust and confidence in the city’s governance.

“One of the goals of the council has been to engage the community,” said City Administrator Ruth Clemens. “This year will be full of opportunities for the community to get involved because of engagements like the Aberdeen 101 Civics Academy, the town halls we plan to host in the coming months, and the inclusion of community members on advisory committees.”

How to Apply

Residents who are interested in serving on either committee are encouraged to submit a letter of interest. Letters should include the applicant’s name, address, ward (if known), and a statement of interest.

Letters should be submitted to:

Ruth Clemens, City Administrator

Aberdeen City Hall

200 E. Market Street

Aberdeen, WA 98520

Letters can also be submitted by email to rclemens@aberdeenwa.gov. Letters of interest will be shared with the city council for formal approval. If in the event there are no applicants, the mayor may appoint a person from any ward to fill positions.

Applications will be accepted until close of business on Tuesday, March 31. If you are unsure about the ward in which you live or for additional information about these committees, please email Ruth Clemens at rclemens@aberdeenwa.gov or call (360) 537-3233.