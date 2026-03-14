Best of Twin Harbors 2026 nomination period now open

Celebrate the businesses, people, and places that make our communities shine. The Best of Twin Harbors recognizes outstanding local favourites across a wide range of categories.

Nomination Period: March 14 – April 4, 2026

Participants may submit one nomination per day, per category. Nominations are reviewed and manually approved. Please allow time for submissions to be processed before they appear on the ballot.

Only the top five nominees in each category will move on to the voting round, so be sure to keep nominating your favourites and encourage others to do the same.

Voting Period: April 4 – April 24, 2026

Once the nomination period concludes, we’ll transition to the voting round, where you can help your nominee secure victory.

Scan the QR code or visit: https://www.thedailyworld.com/contests/best-of-twin-harbor/#//