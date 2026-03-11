From book fairs, readings and signings to a night with Fran Lebowitz — plenty of literary events on tap

POETRY CONTEST

Shorebird Festival Poetry Contest

Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge and Hoquiam Timberland Library are partnering on a poetry contest to celebrate the 2026 Shorebird Festival. Children in grades 1-6 in Grays Harbor are invited to write a poem inspired by the shorebirds. Limit one submission per person. Submission forms are available for pick up at any Grays Harbor TRL branch and can be returned to any Grays Harbor TRL branch. They can also mail their submissions to the Hoquiam Timberland Library at 420 7th Street Hoquiam, WA 98550 or they can email them to klutz@trl.org. Deadline for submissions is March 20. Winning poems will appear on a story trail on view at the refuge starting April 16.

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Mike Cairns’ Under The Ash: A Pilot’s Story Book Tour

Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to noon McCleary Timberland Library

Saturday, May 30 from 11 a.m. to noon Chehalis Timberland Library

Saturday, May 30 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Centralia Timberland Library

Two new talks added. Still three more chances to chat with Mike in person about his new, highly-rated photo journal, Under The Ash, as well as view his remarkable slideshow presentation and take questions about his experiences at Mount St. Helens. Mike will also have copies of his book available to purchase and sign.

Clare Follmann Book Launch

Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

Orca Books Cooperative — Olympia

Join us to celebrate former Orca Books Co-op worker Clare Follmann’s book launch. We will be hosting an in house discussion on Follmann’s forthcoming book: Scapegoat: What the Invasive Species Story Gets Wrong. Follmann is a writer, activist, and gardener with a master’s in environmental science whose work engages with themes of landscape, ecology, climate crisis, language, and philosophy.

Author Laura Baird

Barnes and Noble — Olympia

Saturday, March 14 from noon to 4 p.m.

Join Barnes and Noble in-store in welcoming local romance author, Laura Baird to the Olympia family. She will be in-store signing her Military Romance collection Volumes 1-4 as well as her Keyed Up and Jazzed Up romance duet, giving you many options to choose from. She is excited to meet you all and share stories with you.

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m.

The Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympia

Browsers is proud to be a sponsor of “An Evening with Fran Lebowitz” at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts (located at 512 Washington St. SE Olympia). Browsers will be selling The Fran Lebowitz Reader that evening. Come see them in the lobby before or after the event. https://www.washingtoncenter.org/event/an-evening-with-fran-lebowitz-3-15-2026/

Meet the Authors

Wednesday, March 18 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Ocean Shores Public Library

Join Ocean Shores authors Brian Anderson, D.S. Ayars, and yours truly Jerry Knaak for an afternoon of readings designed to intrigue and entertain.

Brian Anderson — The author of The Lyle Dahms Mysteries, a series that readers call “funny and well-crafted” and also say that “Anderson does a terrific job of channeling a combo of Hammett and Chandler with a sassy sense of humor of his own.”

D.S. Ayars — Get ready. Take your high-powered supplements and put on a dependable helmet. This vivid series is a wide-eyed revelation, a latent reflection. Are you poised and prepared to be utterly enraptured? The Comfort for the Afflicted Series by D.S. Ayars.

Jerry Knaak [yours truly] — Jerry Knaak has been writing professionally in one form or another for more than 30 years. A native of Rochester, N.Y., He has written and published four novels in what’s known as The Dark Passage Series.

Poetry Night Fundraiser

Lemon Hill Cafe and Bookstore in Montesano

Saturday, March 21 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Lemon Hill is partnering with Birdie’s Blessings to help raise money for local foster kids. Mauri of Birdie’s Blessings is trying to start a free teen center for our community. More details will be released as the date approaches, but mark your calendars now. If you are a poet, please let them know. Lemon Hill is looking for people, including teens, to read original work for this event.

Seabrook’s Beachside Author Series — Sarah Hawley

Saturday, March 21 at 10 a.m.

Seabrook Town Hall

Sarah Hawley is the author of the viral rom-com hit A Witch’s Guide to Fake Dating a Demon and the follow-up A Demon’s Guide to Wooing a Witch. Her stories blend laugh-out-loud humor, swoony romance, and a magical world full of charming chaos. A passionate advocate for joy-filled storytelling, Sarah’s writing celebrates whimsy, empowerment, and the unapologetically weird. When she’s not writing, she hosts the Romancing the Story podcast, diving deep into the craft and heart of romance.

Rebecca Enzor Book Release

Westport Winery Garden Resort

March 28-29

Author Rebecca Enzor will release her third during the International Mermaid Museum Festival at Westport Winery Garden Resort. Rebecca will be signing and selling books on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WRITERS GROUPS

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club — Sunday Edition

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

Sunday, March 15 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Writing can be lonely business. Come say hello, have a brief conversation, and then write together in silence for an hour. Any type of writing, from journaling to an epic novel, is welcome. At the end, they do a quick check in. There is no critique or feedback on your work. Just time and space to write together.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

Women’s Liberation Book Club

Orca Books Co-Operative — Olympia

Women’s Liberation Book Club will be meeting on Friday, March 13 at 6 p.m. in the Orca Books Co-op lounge. The book up for discussion? The Women’s House of Detention: A Queer History of a Forgotten Prison by Hugh Ryan.

Ocean Shores Public Library

Book Group

Monday, March 16 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Ocean Shores Friends of the Library sponsor this program and purchase 10 copies of each title to be checked out for two weeks. March’s book is The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters.

BYOB [Bring Your Own Book]

Wednesday, March 18 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers and get ideas for your TBR pile.

Reading Rangers

Saturday, March 28 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Young readers ages 5-12 are invited to the library for a new adventure in a book series. Join us for a Bad Guys themed program with FUN games, crafts, trivia and more.

March Browsers Book Club — Olympia

Thursday, March 19 at 6 p.m.

Join them for a meeting of the Browsers Book Club. Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot.

This month, they will read Tilt by Emma Pattee. Annie is nine months pregnant and shopping for a crib at IKEA when a massive earthquake hits Portland, Oregon. With no way to reach her husband, no phone or money, and a city left in chaos, there’s nothing to do but walk.

Queer Open Book Club

Orca Books Cooperative — Olympia

Sunday, March 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Join us for an open discussion of what they’re reading. Each person will share their last month’s reads, with time for Q&A and maybe some games. Come with a hot take and leave with additions to your TBR list. All queers and their allies welcome. Masks encouraged.

All-Genre Book Club

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

Sunday. March 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. March’s read is Assumption by Percival Everett. This book is available for purchase in store (no purchase necessary to participate.)

Timberland Regional Library

Elma

PageTurners Book Group

Tuesday, March 17 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month they will be discussing The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot.

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, March 18 from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at Hoquiam Brewing Company 526 8th St. in Hoquiam. If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you. This month they will be discussing All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

Aberdeen

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, March 21, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month they will be discussing Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus.

Montesano

PageTurners Book Discussion

Thursday, March 26 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. March’s read is The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez.

Westport

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, March 28 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month they will be reading The Professor and the Madman by Simon Winchester

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesdays 10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesdays 11 a.m. to Noon

Hoquiam

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.

Raymond Timberland Regional Library

Book Babies

Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.