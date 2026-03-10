Hoquiam PD nabs four on weapons, vandalism charges

The Hoquiam Police Department announced via Facebook that officers were dispatched to the area of the 2400 block of Aberdeen Avenue regarding multiple subjects spray painting graffiti on Saturday, March 7, at about 6 p.m.

While officers were responding to the call, a witness reported that the suspects got into a white four-door passenger car and headed toward Simpson Avenue.

Sgt. Rob Verboomen arrived at the scene and noted fresh graffiti on the wall that he recognized as gang “tagging.”

Officers Deason and Martinez located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on the 2900 block of Sumner Avenue and found four subjects inside. Officers identified the four subjects — one adult and three juveniles. Officers contacted the parents of the juveniles who responded to the scene to take custody.

The adult suspect, a self-admitted Norteno gang member, was taken into custody. The officers located a stolen .22 revolver in his sweatshirt. He was eventually transported to the Grays Harbor County Jail where he was booked for possession of a stolen firearm. Officers were granted a search warrant for the vehicle where they located one additional semi-automatic firearm and a CO2 Glock, which is identical in appearance to a real firearm.

The case will be forwarded to the Grays Harbor juvenile prosecutor for the three juveniles involved for malicious mischief and firearms related charges.