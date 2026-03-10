Groups gather at Basic Needs Resource Fair
March 10, 2026
Grays Harbor College along with more than 30 other groups joined together last week at the Basic Needs Resource Fair. Representatives from the community organizations came to the fair to share information and make sure Grays Harbor College students have the resources they need to be successful. Please email resnav@ghc.edu if you are a Grays Harbor College student in need of resource support or a community organization interested in connecting with the campus community.