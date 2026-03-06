News briefs

The Ocean Shores Food Bank rang up over $3,500 in donations through an IGA round-up campaign.

IGA Ocean Shores February round-up recipient

For the month of Feb. 2026, the IGA Ocean Shores round-up recipient was the Ocean Shores Food Bank.

Through the generosity of customers rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar, IGA was able to present the food bank with a check for $3,563.

Ocosta High School to host Department of Licensing

The WA State Department of Licensing will be at Ocosta High School on Friday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students can obtain a WA State ID after completing a form, providing documentation for identity and pay $61 for a first-time ID card and $20 if they need to renew, update or replace their current ID. Application forms and a sign-up sheet are available in the high school office.

Hoquiam School District Superintendent Search Community Survey

The Hoquiam School District has selected Northwest Leadership Associates to facilitate the search for Hoquiam’s next superintendent who will replace Dr. Mike Villarreal on July 1. The position was posted online in February and will close on May 8. Survey responses will assist the Hoquiam School District Board of Directors and Northwest Leadership Associates to develop the position description and leadership profile that will guide the selection of the next superintendent. A Community Focus Group will be held on March 16 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Hoquiam High School Library to gather input from any staff, students and community members who wish to attend.

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HOQUIAM26

Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HOQUIAMSPANISH

Grays Harbor College Native Pathways program awarded grant

The Native Pathways program at Grays Harbor College has been awarded a grant from the AMB Foundation. This funding will support culturally grounded education and expand opportunities for students enrolled in the Native Pathways program.

According to their website, “The AMB Foundation is an organization dedicated to benefiting indigenous peoples of the Americas through supporting their health, education, and economic empowerment. The Foundation is additionally dedicated to benefiting the environment and the arts. Our current funding priority is supporting the health, education, and economic empowerment of indigenous peoples of the Americas.”

Fire Chief Michael Pauley promoted to fire chief for Grays Harbor Fire District #10

On Jan. 19, Chief Keldy Matthews with the Grays Harbor Fire District #10 stepped down as fire chief but will continue serving the district in an operational capacity. Matthews has served as fire chief for 20 years, and in 2014, he was honored as Firefighter of the Year by The Daily World.

During a special meeting held on Jan. 26, the Board of Commissioners promoted Assistant Chief Michael Pauley to the position of fire chief, who has served the district since 1987. Pauley shared that he is honored and excited for the opportunity to serve in this role and is grateful for the trust placed in him by the board and the community.

Damske convicted on three counts

On Wednesday, March 4, Michael Damaske was convicted on three counts of assault in Grays Harbor County Superior Court. This conviction marks Damaske’s third strike and according to Grays Harbor County prosecutor Daniel Crawford, Damaske’s only possible sentence is life without the possibility of parole. His sentencing is scheduled for April 17.