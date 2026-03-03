Tracy Gay sworn in as city of Elma’s police chief

With his wife, Lori, standing alongside him, Tracy Gay was sworn in as the new police chief for the city of Elma on March 2. Mayor Josh Collette administered the oath of office.

Following the Elma City Council’s unanimous vote to confirm Tracy Gay as the city of Elma’s new police chief at the March 2 council meeting, the packed council chamber broke into applause.

In his remarks prior to entertaining a motion to confirm Tracy Gay, Mayor Josh Collette said, “We’ve made a very concerted effort to get the right man for the job. During the recruitment process, some of the things that attracted myself and the interview committees to Tracy is one, his enthusiasm for this job. This is a job that he wanted, his enthusiasm to do a great job for us. And then he just has a reputation of high character and high integrity.”

Gay brings the experience of a 20-year career with the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office to his new position.

Following Mayor Collette administering the oath of office, Police Chief Tracy Gay read from prepared remarks. He credited former Police Chief Sue Shultz for her leadership to strengthen ties with the schools and support youth.

Gay shared the trajectory of his life following graduation from Elma High School in 1991: serving in the U.S. Army as an Airborne Ranger, working as a choke setter and attending college. In 1999, Gay was hired by the city of Elma Police Department, where he worked for seven years before joining the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office.

“Now, my career has truly come full circle,” he said. “I am home, back where my career began, back to serve the town that shaped me. I know that this is God’s plan, and this is exactly where he wants me to be.”

To the officers and staff of the Elma Police Department, Gay pledged to support them with the training, resources and respect they deserve.

“My job is to equip you, back you up, and let you do what you do best, protecting this town with skill and the heart you’ve always shown,” he said.

Gay vowed to “bring a renewed crime-fighting spirit to this department and this community,” adding that those without outstanding warrants need to “take care of business, or we will find room for you at the inn,” and that for the drug dealers in town, their “days are numbered.”

“Together, we will build trust, prevent crime, and create opportunities for positive change,” he said. “Together, we will make Elma a safe and wonderful town to live, play, visit, work and raise a family. A place where families thrive, businesses grow, everyone feels secure, knowing we’re watching out for one another. I don’t claim to have all the answers, but I promise you this. I will lead with integrity, listen with humility, fight crime aggressively and work tirelessly alongside all of you.”

Following his first report to the city council, Chief Gay said to the council, “ I just wanted to thank you, mayor and city council, for your vote tonight, and I will make it a pledge to you that I will be transparent, professional, and I look forward to working with all of you on the endeavor to make it just an awesome place to be.”

The community will have the opportunity to meet Police Chief Gay and other police department staff at the upcoming Elevate East County and Grays Harbor Target Zero event that will be held on March 18 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Elma High School commons.