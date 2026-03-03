Leap into spring with live music in the Twin Harbors

There are plenty of live musical performances encompassing several genres scheduled in the Twin Harbors in the coming days and weeks. There is literally something for everyone on tap throughout the month of March and into April. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.

Shaun Beebe

Corks and Taps — Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort

Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill

Ocean Shores

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Dakota Poorman

Friday, March 6 at 8 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar

Montesano

Dogger

Friday, March 6 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Corks and Taps — Ocean Shores

Dr Jop Funkin’ Shop

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

March 6-7

The Glam Bandit

McCleary Museum Event Center

Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m.

Travis Scott Garland is a singer/songwriter who performs under the name “The Glam Bandit.” He has been playing various forms of music around Washington state for over 20 years. Playing a mix of originals and covers, he primarily focuses on folk, blues, country, and other forms of Americana music. He has a masters degree in music education, and provides private music instruction as well as performances. Admission is by donation for this all ages performance.

Emerald Harbor

Mount Olympus Brewing in Aberdeen

Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m.

Hoquiam Schools Spring Concert

7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam

Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

All District Choir Concert

7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam

Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day

Tuesday, March 17

8th Street Alehouse in Hoquiam

Come celebrate the culture of the Emerald Isle with them with music, food specials, Irish whiskey flights, Irish trivia, and more.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Live music from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. featuring Danny Boy, Hank Cramer and Patrick Murray

Grays Harbor College Steel Drums

Thursday, March 19 at 1 p.m.

Wellington Rehearsal Hall

Founded in 2017 by Dr. William Dyer, the ensemble is made up of GHC students, faculty, staff, and community members. They perform steel drum music ranging from calypso to reggae, rock, pop, and seasonal favorites.

Admission is free

Grays Harbor College Jazz Choir & Jazz Band

Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Enjoy an evening of lively music with the GHC Music Department, Jazz Band, and Jazz Choir, under the direction of Dr. William Dyer and Kari Hasbrouck.

General Admission $5

GHC students free

Razor Clam and Seafood Festival

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Friday March 20

SR 109 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Raucous — 2 to 4 p.m.

Deerswerver — 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

SR 109 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Raucous — 2 to 4 p.m.

Deerswerver — 5 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 22

Shades of Grey — noon to 2 p.m.

Kurt Lindsay

March 20-21

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Reggie Garrett and Christine Gunn

Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

McCleary Museum Event Center

Admission by donation

Reggie Garrett and Christine Gunn are a musical duo of unparalleled emotion and virtuosity. Reggie’s lyricism in his explorations of the variety and subtlety of human experience are supported and propelled into flight by Christine’s dynamic and sensuous musicality.

Derina Harvey Band

Raymond Theatre

323 3rd St, Raymond

Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m.

Sunday Afternoon Live brings the Derina Harvey Band to the stage of the historic Raymond Theatre. Derina Harvey leads a Celtic ensemble of outstanding musicians — guitar, fiddle, and strong rhythm players.

$25/$5 for students at the door.

Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternoonlive.org or by mail. Send a SASE and a check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to: SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or you may email sal@reachone.com, or call 360-836-4419. Tickets may also be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy, or at Alder + Co. in Raymond.

Grays Harbor College String Ensemble

Wellington Rehearsal Hall

Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m.

Free

Joel Gibson Jr.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

Friday, March 27 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Brian Green Band

March 27-28

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Champagne Sunday featuring husband and wife Jessi and Jared Fredeen

Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Adults $20

Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students $17

GHC Students and 12 and Under free

Diamond Sharp Records: The Independent Dreams Tour

Rose’s Mexican Restaurant — Hoquiam

Friday, April 17 at 9 p.m.

Featuring Kuttl3ss and Jamrok

21+ Event

A Taste of Ireland — The Irish Music & Dance Sensation

7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam

Thursday, April 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $35

Bon Débarras

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Bon Débarras unites the worlds of music, dance, and poetry through a collaboration between Montreal artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas and Véronique Plasse.

Adults $20 Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students

$17 GHC Students and 12 and under free