City Council meetings round-up

Aberdeen

2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday of every month

6:30 p.m at City Hall

https://www.aberdeenwa.gov/275/City-Council

Awarded the construction contract for the U.S. Highway 101 Safety Improvement Project to Reed Trucking & Excavating Inc., for $2.1 million.

Voted to set the date of March 11 for a public hearing to adopt the 2026 Stormwater Management Program.

Approved the 2026 Annual Transportation Benefit District Project Plan.

Proclaimed March as American Red Cross Month in Aberdeen.

Cosmopolis

Ian Cope and Schuyler Burkhart with Grays Harbor PUD gave a presentation. Darrin King and Stephanie Johannesen with Cosmopolis Community Cares also gave a presentation.

Swore in Sue Darcy as Councilmember 5 and Steve Davis as Councilmember 4.

Approved the 2026 Contract for Tara Dunford, CPA.

Voted to approve the extension of EMS contract with Aberdeen.

Elma

https://www.cityofelma.com/meetings

First, third, and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual

6 p.m. at City Hall

Feb. 17 meeting

The meeting opened with Police Chief Susan Shultz giving a farewell speech, and the meeting was recessed for cake.

Approved periodic update general work plan with JSA Civil Engineering.

Approved authorization for Gibbs & Olson Inc. to provide engineering services for water line replacement of F Street for an amount not to exceed $25,000.

Approved consultant services agreement with Transportation Solution, Inc. to complete the SS4A Safety Action Plan not to exceed $118,000.

The council discussed the speed limit standard operating procedures that City Attorney Lisa Wood drafted.

For the staff reports portion of the meeting, Community Development Director Bradley Eisold gave a code enforcement update, which included an enforcement rollout plan.

Hoquiam

https://www.cityofhoquiam.com/page/hoquiam-city-council

2nd and 4th Monday of each month

7 p.m. at City Hall

Proclaimed April 22, 2026 as “Arbor Day” and April 2026 as “Arbor Month.”

Approved the bid for $93,886 made by Air Exchange Inc. for the Headquarters Station Vehicle Exhaust Removal System for the fire department.

Accepted the grant award from the Washington Department of Ecology for up to $1.9 million for the Riverside Pump Station project and awarded design, permitting and project management to HDR Engineering.

Approved the purchase of new city jail surveillance cameras from EverOn LLC for $22,380.

Passed an ordinance related to zoning; amending Section 9.01.040 of the Hoquiam Municipal Code; and added a new Chapter 9.10 to the Hoquiam Municipal Code.

McCleary

https://www.cityofmccleary.com/meetings

Second and fourth Wednesday of each month in person and virtual

McCleary Community Center at 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 25 meeting

Hannah Cleverly, deputy director of emergency management, gave a presentation on Grays Harbor County Emergency Management’s activities during 2025.

Appointed Don Kuismi to City Council Position 2.

Appointed Mark Vessey to the Planning Commission and there are still seats available.

Approve fire department software purchase of $9,200.

Approved estimates for fire department heating $4,575.

Voted to not move forward with the solar grant from the Dept. of Commerce.

Mayor Brycen Huff met with Sen. Jeff Wilson regarding funding for Beerbower Park improvements.

Montesano

https://www.cityofmontesano.com/government/city_council.php

Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Montesano

City Hall at 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 meeting

Approved professional services agreement with Sustainable Northwest for an amount not to exceed $10,000.

Approved Waste Water Treatment Plant contract with Parametrix for facility planning work over the next two years for a cost of $270,000. The city received a $270,000 half grant and half loan package from Ecology to complete the Waste Water Treatment facility plan.

Oakville

https://www.oakvillecityhall.com/

Second and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual

Oakville City Hall at 6:30 p.m.

A council workshop was held on Feb. 23.

Ocean Shores

https://www.osgov.com/government/city_council.php

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.

Announced two vacancies on the Planning Commission, two vacancies on the Parks Board, and three vacancies on the Fresh Waterways Advisory Committee.

Re-appointed Jim Fitzgerald and Janet Grant to the Fresh Waterways Advisory Committee.

Passed an ordinance repealing and replacing Chapter 7.25 of the Ocean Shores Municipal Code, “Offenses Involving Firearms and Weapons,” retitled “Firearms, Projectiles, and Electrical Weapons”; adopting certain state statutes by reference; regulating the discharge and handling of firearms and other weapons within city limits.

After a lengthy discussion and public comment opportunity, the council voted down an ordinance repealing and replacing Chapter 8.20 of the Ocean Shores Municipal Code, entitled “Hunting and Trapping,” with a new chapter entitled “Trapping;” Updating and Clarifying regulations; providing for humane animal management practices; protecting public safety, wildlife and animal welfare. The ordinance was defeated by a 4-3 vote. Councilors Denise Siers, Tom Taylor and Richard Wills cast “yes” votes while Lisa Griebel, Alison Cline, Lisa Scott and Curt Dooley voted “no.”

Approved an agreement with Pro-West GIS for Migration and Upgrade of the City’s Asset Management Software for $32,082.

Awarded the 2026 Aquatic Weed Management to Aquatechnex for $91,200.

Held a 50-minute public comment session to allow those who were unable to attend the study session on sanctuary cities to participate in that discussion, which nearly led to a physical confrontation between two attendees.

Westport

https://www.ci.westport.wa.us/government/city_council/index.php

2nd and last Monday of each month (7 p.m.) and the 3rd Thursday of each month (1 p.m.)

City Council Chambers

Feb. 19 meeting

Approved special event applications for 2026 Crab Races, Feed & Derby, 2026 Run Like the Wind, and 2026 Corvettes at the Marina.

Approved the Streets/Parks Department’s purchase of a 2025 John Deere Gator, not to exceed $29,069.

Approved a Sewer Department request for pumps and installation not to exceed $50,000.

Approved the Sewer Department’s request for $18,000 for an Outfall Inspection for the Department of Ecology.

Approved a Police Department request to purchase computers and firewall for up to $19,000.

Authorized the city administrator to sign the Letter of Intent with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources regarding the proposed direct transfer of the Westport 2 property.

Authorized the city administrator to execute a professional services agreement with Jackson Civil Engineering in the amount of $16,134 to complete a feasibility analysis for the disposition of City-owned property.

Feb. 23 meeting

Accepted a donation from SeaLink Networks in the amount of $15,000 for improvements at Harriet Dorland Park, with a focus on the girls’ softball field and accepted matching funds from CoBank in the amount of $15,000 for the same purpose.