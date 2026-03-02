Total lunar eclipse will soon be visible in WA

Want to catch a glimpse of a lunar eclipse? You’ll have to stay up late in Washington state.

In early March, sky watchers across North America will be able to see a total lunar eclipse in the night sky.

It’ll be the first chance Washington stargazers will have to catch the rare natural phenomenon in 2026.

Here’s what to know about the lunar eclipse, and how you can watch it: When will the total lunar eclipse be visible in Washington state? A total lunar eclipse will be visible in Washington state and the rest of North America on Tuesday, March 3, according to NASA.

The eclipse will coincide with the third full moon of 2026. March’s full moon is called the worm moon in reference to the earthworms that begin to appear in North America around this time of year.

According to online clock Time and Date, Washington state will have a partial view of the eclipse beginning around 1:50 a.m. on March 3. Full view begins just after 3 a.m., and partial view lasts through 5:17 a.m. The last total lunar eclipse visible in the state was in March 2025.

What causes a total lunar eclipse? “A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the sun and moon, casting a gigantic shadow across the lunar surface and turning the moon a deep reddish-orange,” NASA said.

This alignment is only possible during a full moon, according to the space agency.

What is a blood moon? During a total lunar eclipse, the moon appears to change color because the earth blocks most of the sun’s light from reaching the moon. The light that does reach the moon is filtered through Earth’s atmosphere, according to NASA.

“It’s as if all of the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the moon,” NASA said. The reddish hue gives the moon its nickname, “blood moon.”

Do I need a telescope to see the lunar eclipse? You do not need any tools or eyewear to see the lunar eclipse, according to NASA. Binoculars or a telescope can enhance your viewing experience, but are not necessary. For the best experience, get out of the city during eclipse viewing hours. The less light pollution around, the better view you’ll get.