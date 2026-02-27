Montesano’s Dalan wins 1A Evergreen MVP for third-straight season

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Montesano senior Jillie Dalan was named the 1A Evergreen League Most Valuable Player for the third-consecutive season, league officials announced earlier this week.

Dalan won her third-consecutive league MVP award by leading the Bulldogs in multiple categories. The gritty, hard-working senior led Monte with 16.6 points, nine rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while also averaging two assists and three steals per game.

The league’s First Team was dominated by some of the Harbor’s top talent.

Elma senior guard forward Olivia Moore (14.8 pointer per game, 10.9 rebounds per game, 2.2 assists per game), Hoquiam sophomore forward Aaliyah Kennedy (20.2 ppg, 14.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.2 blocks per game, 6.2 steals per game), Hoquiam senior guard Lexi LaBounty (13.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 4.1 apg, 4.5 spg.) and Monte junior guard Makena Blancas (9.2 ppg, 5 rpg, 2.3 spg., 1.1 apg) were all named to the league’s top squad for the season.

Elma sophomore guard Mikalya Roberts (10.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg) and and Hoquiam senior post Sydney Gordon (10.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.2 spg) were named to the league’s Second Team.

Elma’s Mercedes Carter (4.2 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 2.3 apg), Hoquiam’s Avery Brodhead (3.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.2 apg) and Montesano’s Ashlyn Lytle (3.5 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.2 apg, 3 spg) and Jordyn Perry (4.5 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.1 apg, 2.6 spg) were named as Honorable Mentions.

The complete all-league team is listed below:

~~~

2025-26 1A Evergreen All-League Girls Basketball Team

League MVP: Jillie Dalan, Montesano, sr., forward

Coaching Staff of the Year: Elma (Brandi Henry, Jennifer Monroe, Nicole Johanson, Ryan Moore)

First Team

Olivia Moore, Elma, sr., guard/forward; Aaliyah Kennedy, Hoquiam, soph., forward; Lexi LaBounty, Hoquiam, sr., guard; Kylie Gonia, Tenino; Makena Blancas, Montesano, jr., guard.

Second Team

Alexis Dupont, Rochester; Elizabeth Hoover, Rochester; Mikayla Roberts, Elma, soph., guard; Charley Jones, Tenino; Sydney Gordon, Hoquiam, sr., post.

Honorable Mention

Mercedes Carter, Elma; Avery Brodhead, Hoquiam; Ashlyn Lytle, Montesano; Jordyn Perry, Montesano.