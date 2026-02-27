Elma’s McGaffey named 1A Evergreen League MVP

Swipe or click to see more

In a league filled with talented players, Elma’s Isaac McGaffey earned its highest award as he was named Most Valuable Player by the 1A Evergreen League for the 2025-26 season.

McGaffey, a senior forward, led Elma in just about every major category this season. He averaged 19 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game, all team highs.

A highlight-reel dunk machine that can score in a multitude of ways, McGaffey shot 52% from the floor (183-351 FG) and scored 457 points through 24 games this season.

Joining McGaffey on the First Team were four additional Harbor standouts.

Hoquiam junior guard Lincoln Niemi (17 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game, 2.3 steals per game), Montesano senior Mason Fry (16.5 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 2 spg in league) and Montesano juniors Caden Grubb (12 ppg, 10 rpg in league) and Ryan Weidman (12 ppg, 3.9 spg, 46% 3-pt. FG% in league) were all named to the league’s top squad.

Hoquiam’s K.J. McCoy (8 ppg, 1 spg), Ryker Maxfield (2.7 ppg, 3.3 apg, 1.3 spg) and Joey Bozich (10 ppg, 2 rpg, 2.3 apg); Elma’s Tanner Moe (7.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.8 apg); and Montesano’s Colton Grubb (4.7 ppg, 1.5 spg in league) were each named to the league’s Second Team.

Elma’s JanCarlos Moreno (6.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.6 apg) and Gavin Muir (4-9 ppg, 3.2 rpg) were named as Honorable Mentions.

The full all-league team is as follow:

~~~

2025-26 1A Evergreen Boys All-League Basketball Team

League MVP: Isaac McGaffey, Elma, sr., forward

Co-Coaching Staff of the Year

Rochester (Caleb Sells, Kyle Ratkie, Cooper McCullough, Lane Morgan); Hoquiam (Jeff Niemi, Zac Reynvaan, Daniel Chavez, Ed Dawson)

First Team

Lincoln Niemi, Hoquiam, jr.; Caden Grubb, Montesano, jr.; Ryan Weidman, Montesano, jr.; Mason Fry, Montesano, sr.; Tyson Canales, Rochester, fr.

Second Team

K.J. McCoy, Hoquiam, fr.; Joey Bozich, Hoquiam, sr.; Tanner Moe, Elma, sr.; Colton Grubb, Montesano, jr.; Ryker Maxfield, Hoquiam, jr.

Honorable Mention

JanCarlos Moreno, Elma; Gavin Muir, Elma; Clayton Knutson, Rochester; LeShawn Hines, Rochester; Henry Czuleger, Tenino; Owen Whitaker, Tenino.