Aberdeen—Hoquiam 5th grade basketball tournament ends in a thriller

The brainchild of Hoquiam High School Athletic Director Shane Krohn, the 3rd annual Aberdeen-Hoquiam 5th Grade Boys Basketball Tournament has grown into a showcase for Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and Cosmopolis 5th grade hoopers. Elementary players from Robert Gray, Stevens, McDermoth, Central Park, A.J. West, St. Mary’s, Cosmopolis and Hoquiam’s Central and Lincoln participated in the two-day affair culminating with the championship game on Friday, Feb. 20 in Sam Benn Gymnasium.

“It has been a great thing for all the kids, and Doug (Farmer, Aberdeen athletic director) and I work well together. Hoquiam buys the trophies and they supply officials and the two gyms so it’s great for everyone,” said Krohn. “And we’ll crank it up again next year for the girl and boy 5th graders.”

Hoquiam’s Lincoln Elementary took home the crown after another nail-biting finish with their cross-town rivals from Central Elementary, winning 26-25. After many lead changes and ties, Central got the ball with nine seconds left with a chance to win on the final shot, but it was wide of the mark giving Lincoln the championship. A week prior the Lincoln 5th graders held off Central in an epic 33-31 victory.

In the first game of the tournament St. Mary’s won a play-in game against Cosi Elementary before falling to the eventual champs. Both McDermoth and Robert Gray Elementaries won games to reach the semifinals prior to losing to the strong finalists on Friday night.

Over 100 boys from the nine elementary schools participated in the tournament hosted at Aberdeen High school in Sam Benn and the auxiliary gym. The young players were treated to spirited crowds for their season finales. Next year the players will move on to middle school basketball in their hoop journeys.