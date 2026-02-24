Live music round-up
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, February 24, 2026
There are plenty of live musical performances encompassing several genres scheduled in the Twin Harbors in the coming days and weeks — something for everyone. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.
Shaun Beebe
Corks and Taps Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
Jon Reynolds
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
Friday, Feb. 27 from 7 to 10 p.m.
That Irish Guy
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Friday, Feb. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Erina McLaren
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Feb 27-28 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Rockin’ the Ocean Shores Convention Center
Featuring Patrick Murray and Deerswerver
Saturday, Feb. 28 from 5 to 9 p.m.
$30 in advance, $35 at the door
Tiny Brewery Concert
Steam Donkey Brewing in Aberdeen
Featuring Aberdeen’s own Clear Nothing, and Split Shft and Grrrizzly
Saturday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m.
$10, 21+
The Paperboys
Raymond Theatre
323 3rd St
Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m.
Tickets for The Paperboys will be $25 ($5 for students) at the door (credit card, cash, or check). Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternoonlive.org or by mail. Send a SASE and a check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to: SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or you may email sal@reachone.com, or call 360-836-4419. Tickets may also be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy, or at Alder + Co. in Raymond.
Dr Jop Funkin’ Shop
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
March 6-7
The Glam Bandit
McCleary Museum Event Center
Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m.
Travis Scott Garland is a singer/songwriter who performs under the name “The Glam Bandit.” He has been playing various forms of music around Washington state for over 20 years. Playing a mix of originals and covers, he primarily focuses on folk, blues, country, and other forms of Americana music. He has a masters degree in music education, and provides private music instruction as well as performances.
Admission is by donation for this all ages performance
Emerald Harbor
Mount Olympus Brewing in Aberdeen
Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m.
Hoquiam Schools Spring Concert
7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam
Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m.
All District Choir Concert
7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam
Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Day
8th Street Alehouse in Hoquiam
Tuesday, March 17
Come celebrate the culture of the Emerald Isle with us with music, food specials, Irish whiskey flights, Irish trivia, and more.
GHC Steel Drums
Thursday, March 19 at 1 p.m.
Wellington Rehearsal Hall
Founded in 2017 by Dr. William Dyer, the ensemble is made up of GHC students, faculty, staff, and community members. They perform steel drum music ranging from calypso to reggae, rock, pop, and seasonal favorites.
Admission is free
GHC Jazz Choir & Jazz Band
Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Enjoy an evening of lively music with the GHC Music Department, Jazz Band, and Jazz Choir, under the direction of Dr. William Dyer and Kari Hasbrouck.
General Admission $5
GHC students free
Razor Clam and Seafood Festival
Ocean Shores Convention Center
Friday March 20
Shades of Grey — 12 to 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 21
SR 109 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Raucous — 2 to 4 p.m.
Deerswerver — 5 to 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 22
Shades of Grey — 12 to 2 p.m.
Kurt Lindsay
March 20-21
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Reggie Garrett & Christine Gunn
Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m.
McCleary Museum Event Center
Admission by donation
Reggie Garrett and Christine Gunn are a musical duo of unparalleled emotion and virtuosity. Reggie’s lyricism in his explorations of the variety and subtlety of human experience are supported and propelled into flight by Christine’s dynamic and sensuous musicality.
Derina Harvey Band
Raymond Theatre
323 3rd St, Raymond
Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m.
Sunday Afternoon Live brings the Derina Harvey Band to the stage of the historic Raymond Theatre. Derina Harvey leads a Celtic ensemble of outstanding musicians — guitar, fiddle, and strong rhythm players.
$25 / $5 for students at the door.
Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternoonlive.org or by mail. Send a SASE and a check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to: SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or you may email sal@reachone.com, or call 360-836-4419. Tickets may also be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy, or at Alder + Co. in Raymond.
GHC String Ensemble
Wellington Rehearsal Hall
Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m.
Free
Joel Gibson Jr.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
Friday, March 27 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Champagne Sunday featuring husband and wife Jessi and Jared Fredeen
Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Adults $20
Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students $17
GHC Students and 12 and Under free
A Taste of Ireland — The Irish Music & Dance Sensation
7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam
Thursday, April 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $35