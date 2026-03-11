Signs of spring on its way at Satsop Bulb Farm

The daffodils are in bloom at Satsop Bulb Farm, which is located at 930 Monte Elma Rd. in Elma. Daffodils and other spring plants are available for purchase.

The bout of chilly weather this week is a reminder that it’s still technically winter, but the daffodils growing alongside the road at Satsop Bulb Farm are a colorful reassurance that spring is only a few weeks away.

If you haven’t visited yet to take photographs of the daffodils, you have a couple more weeks of them being in bloom. Although the daffodils bloomed early this year — this was the first time in 20 years that they had bloomed around Valentine’s Day — the cold snap is prolonging the season, said Brittany Klein, the fourth generation now running Satsop Bulb Farm after having worked alongside her mom for the past couple years.

“I grew up doing this. I love flowers; they are my family,” she said.

At the end of March, the daffodils will transition to tulips, which usually appear the first week of April. However, there are a small number of tulips available for purchase.

And by end of next week, spring annuals, such as geraniums, will be available for purchase, Klein said, with an assortment of big colorful “very springy” flower bowls to follow.

Satsop Bulb Farm is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. https://www.satsopbulbfarm.com/.