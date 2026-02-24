Grays Harbor College hosts small business workshops

Representatives of several state agencies presented their materials at the Small Business Requirements and Resources workshop at Grays Harbor College. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)

Representatives of various state agencies participate in a Q&A session at the end of the Small Business Requirements and Resources workshop at Grays Harbor College. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)

Grays Harbor College (GHC) Community Education and the Washington Small Business Liaison Team (SBLT) partnered to host free Small Business Requirements and Resources workshops in Ilwaco, Raymond and at the Schermer Building on the GHC campus in Aberdeen. Approximately two dozen people, including Mayor Douglas Orr and city councilor Joshua Francy of Aberdeen, attended the two-hour GHC workshop on Friday.

The SBLT consists of 24 agencies of various types throughout the state.

At Friday’s workshop, representatives of the Governor’s Office for Regulatory Innovation and Assistance, the Department of Commerce, the Secretary of State, Department of Revenue, Department of Labor and Industries (L&I), Employment Security Department, Office of Minority and Women Business Enterprises, Small Business Development Center, Health Benefit Exchange, Department of Enterprise Services and Impact Washington, explained their agency’s function in either starting or expanding a business.

Topics included an overview of resources available to entrepreneurs and business owners including a raft of websites where proprietors can register new businesses, register for trademarks, and file annual reports and taxes. Workplace compensation insurance, safety and health, rights and labor laws, licensing and permits, unemployment insurance and paid family and medical leave were discussed. The Department of Enterprise Services explained where to go to find out about contracting with the state, Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises talked about different types of certification and business development, and an overview of Washington Healthplanfinder was presented.

During each of the two breaks, Andrew Bryan of L&I led the attendees through trivia games and quizzed them on what they had learned, During the second game, which featured a Jeopardy format, attendees were afforded the opportunity to win prizes.

The workshop ended with a robust question and answer session during which all of the agency representatives were invited to the front of the room to participate.

Aside from the first-hand knowledge and ability to ask direct questions, one of the biggest takeaways from the workshop was, in fact, the takeaways. Business cards, flyers, booklets, one-sheets, etc., covering all of the topics discussed and much more were available for the taking. These materials presented all in one place are invaluable when it comes to navigating the world of small business in Washington State.