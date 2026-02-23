Ocean Shores holds ‘state of the city’ town hall

The city of Ocean Shores held a state-of-the-city town hall at the Convention Center on Tuesday night. Mayor Frank Elduen, City Administrator Scott Andersen, Finance Director Sara Logan, Project Manager Becky Leach, Public Works Director Ricky Victoriano and Fire Chief Brian Ritter spent 90 minutes updating the citizenry on two years of accomplishments and projects.

Elduen began the town hall and rattled off a handful of items he is particularly proud of.

“Nobody gets anything done by themselves. We’ve got a great administration here. We couldn’t have gotten done the stuff we’ve gotten done without all of their help,” Elduen said. “Probably one of the first things I personally got involved with was the Community Engagement Committee. It was important to do some mending in our community. … I gotta say that they’ve done an outstanding job. We’re going to go over some things that have been done since I’ve been in office.”

Elduen added that the Veterans Pocket Park at the head of the High Dunes Trail had pride of place, along with nine decorative wooden carvings placed around the city and the entrance sign at the city gates, which was replaced.

“We matched the original sign, and it really pops,” Elduen said.

He also mentioned upgrades at the convention center, including new carpet and a new electronic reader board.

“The Convention Center was busy 225 days last year. George Lee has done an outstanding job booking this place and bringing in events and such,” Elduen said. “One of his struggles was hotels and the condition of our hotels. It’s actually cost us two nice conventions. We have a 501(c)(3) running out kennel for any stray or lost dogs, that seems to be going well for us. … I want to open all of our meetings to the public. … we’re trying to be as transparent as possible. During all this extreme weather, we’ve had no major flooding. Fiber is coming to town; they’re working on that now. … We’re going to end up with three options for the public.”

Elduen also explained how the city avoids paying for cost overruns on projects and continued efforts to create a fire break along Sand Dune and Ocean Shores Boulevard.

Leach then discussed infrastructure projects, including the culvert in front of Arrow Lumber on Pt. Brown Avenue, the repair of two one-million-gallon water tanks, a sewer main replacement under the golf course bridge, the repair of the Overlake Bridge, what’s next for the cobble berm on the north shore of Oyhut Bay, and efforts to repair the remnant jetty.

She also talked about the opening of the new medical clinic in March, the creation of the south fire station, the resurfacing of the tennis courts and installation of pickleball courts at Emerson Park, efforts to combat toxic algae in the freshwaterways, and golf course netting repairs. Leach also mentioned the grants that funded upgrades to North Bay Park and upcoming grant applications, including an ask for funding to construct a tsunami tower. She went on to say that the Lions Club generator installation is almost complete and that the facility could be used as a cold-weather shelter. New lighting at the skate park and wastewater treatment plant, the possible installation of cameras at the Chance a la Mer beach approach restrooms were also discussed. As part of the Capital Facilities Plan, the city hired a carpenter, which realized tremendous cost savings.

Andersen said the city is looking into taking full control of the golf course’s management and turning it into a city department.

“The golf course itself obviously is an important asset to the city of Ocean Shores; we’ve got hundreds of homes that are on our golf course; it’s a major draw for tourism, it’s a beautification element for the city,” Andersen said. “We are now running the gold course with a local group, and we are going to test this for a year. If this works, it would probably become a full-time city department much like the convention center.”

Victoriano discussed recent equipment purchases, including a new grader, a sewer crawler camera, a tilt-deck trailer, a Kubota mower, and a new dump truck. He mentioned the annual Ocean Shores spring clean-up, which will take place in April, the implementation of new safety and accident prevention programs, the ongoing oil recycling program, an upcoming green waste recycling event, parking space striping at the head of the High Dunes Trail, and safety measures that have been implemented at the roundabout and elementary school, and efforts to address the black slime some residents experience with their tapwater.

Chief Ritter said that 2025 was the busiest year in the history of the Ocean Shores Fire Department and rattled off year-end statistics. Ritter added that the department is replacing the breathing apparatus, a new ambulance is being outfitted and will be delivered in October, the purchase of new IV pumps for medical situations, progress with the south end fire station, the cadet program, replacing seven firefighters who left for other departments, the new fire inspector, and increased chaplain and support services.

Ritter touted a closer relationship with the AVERT team and holding monthly safety classes, an increased number of part-time and volunteer staff, advance planning for Independence Day festivities, the implementation of sea rescue drones, and refresher classes in shore-based water rescue. He mentioned the city’s fire rating, which would lead to lower fire insurance rates for Ocean Shores residents. He said the city will host an active shooter drill for all first responders and associated agencies in Grays Harbor County in 2027.

The chief spoke glowingly about an open house held in conjunction with the local VFW post and the annual National Night Out event.

Logan then detailed an intricate budget project that removed antiquated revenue and expense codes, an update to the B&O tax, which resulted in the collection of $80,000 in back taxes, an update to the city council’s ethics policies, utilizing Transportation Benefit District monies, changes in LTAC funds distribution, Laserfiche software, and electronic public request system implementation, the city’s revamped website, sewer and storm rate studies, a revamped purchase order system, and the future implementation of software to track and regulate nightly rentals. She mentioned that 55,000 people attended events that track foot traffic at the convention center in 2025 and that the facility did not request any LTAC money for 2026 events. Logan also said that the Fourth of July party will be back for 2026, the new outdoor entertainment stage is a hit, and that the convention center now features a digital information kiosk near its entrance.

City administration capped its town hall presentation with a discussion of emergency management strategy, airport management, changes in code enforcement, combating erosion issues, efforts to design and install sidewalks in the city’s business corridor, marketing campaigns, the new online permitting system, and the upcoming celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The town hall concluded with a Q&A session. You can watch the entire event on North Beach TV’s associated YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/live/6sCfotGLBJM?si=kQaDFazbL7yFeEBN