Twin Harbors Prep Wrestling Scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026

Published 1:30 am Sunday, February 22, 2026

PHOTO BY SUE MICHALAK BUDSBERG Elma’s Xavier Espinoza (top) works to pin Vashon Island’s Taevin Gilbert during a 132-pound match at the Mat Classic XXXVII on Friday at the Tacoma Dome. Espinoza won his second-consecutive state championship on Saturday.
ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen’s Xela Kowoosh (left) controls her opponent during a 125-pound match at the Mat Classic state-wrestling tournament on Friday in Tacoma. Kowoosh would go on to win the 2A-class state title on Saturday.

PREP WRESTLING

Three locals win state at Mat Classic

List of Twin Harbors placers at Mat Classic XXXVII state-wrestling meet on Saturday at the Tacoma Dome:

State Champions

Xela Kowoosh, Aberdeen, 2A Girls 125 pounds

Xavier Espinoza, Elma, 1A Boys 132

Finley Ekerson, Montesano, 1A Boys 120

Local placements

Jimmie Gertson, Aberdeen, Boys 2A 215, 8th place

Landon Hamblin, Aberdeen, Boys 285, 2nd

Ryder Lessard, Aberdeen, Boys 2A 113, 2nd

Troy Rupe, Elma, Boys 1A 144, 4th

Aidyn Johnson, Elma, Boys 1A 126, 4th

Kingston Case, Hoquiam, Boys 157, 2nd

Junior Balagot, Hoquiam, Boys 120, 4th

Emily Brodhead, Hoquiam, Girls 1B/2B/1A 130, 3rd

Meribel Mazariegos, Hoquiam, Girls 1B/2B/1A 155, 3rd

Gage Stutesman, Montesano, Boys 1A, 2nd

Abygail Buck, North Beach, Girls 1B/2B/1A 190, 5th

Ronin Rutzer, Ocosta, Boys 1B/2B, 6th

Logan Rutzer, Ocosta, Boys 1B/2B, 8th

Nina Siribun, Raymond-South Bend, Girls 1B/2B/1A 235, 2nd

