Twin Harbors Prep Wrestling Scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026
Published 1:30 am Sunday, February 22, 2026
PREP WRESTLING
Three locals win state at Mat Classic
List of Twin Harbors placers at Mat Classic XXXVII state-wrestling meet on Saturday at the Tacoma Dome:
State Champions
Xela Kowoosh, Aberdeen, 2A Girls 125 pounds
Xavier Espinoza, Elma, 1A Boys 132
Finley Ekerson, Montesano, 1A Boys 120
Local placements
Jimmie Gertson, Aberdeen, Boys 2A 215, 8th place
Landon Hamblin, Aberdeen, Boys 285, 2nd
Ryder Lessard, Aberdeen, Boys 2A 113, 2nd
Troy Rupe, Elma, Boys 1A 144, 4th
Aidyn Johnson, Elma, Boys 1A 126, 4th
Kingston Case, Hoquiam, Boys 157, 2nd
Junior Balagot, Hoquiam, Boys 120, 4th
Emily Brodhead, Hoquiam, Girls 1B/2B/1A 130, 3rd
Meribel Mazariegos, Hoquiam, Girls 1B/2B/1A 155, 3rd
Gage Stutesman, Montesano, Boys 1A, 2nd
Abygail Buck, North Beach, Girls 1B/2B/1A 190, 5th
Ronin Rutzer, Ocosta, Boys 1B/2B, 6th
Logan Rutzer, Ocosta, Boys 1B/2B, 8th
Nina Siribun, Raymond-South Bend, Girls 1B/2B/1A 235, 2nd