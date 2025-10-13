Sports Briefs for Monday, Oct. 13, 2025

Former Elma great Kevin Pine wins gold at Veteran World Championships
Former Elma High School standout Kevin Pine won a gold medal at the 2025 Veteran World Wrestling Championships on Friday at Tatabanya Sport Hall in Tatabanya, Hungary.
Representing the United States, Pine went 3-0 in the men’s Division E 88 kilogram class to win the gold, his second medal of the competition after earning a bronze in men’s freestyle earlier in the week.
Pine defeated Krasimir Ganev (Bulgaria) via pinfall and Valiko Makharadze (Kazakhstan) 8-0 on points to advance to the gold-medal match.
Pine then beat Tomas Brezny (Czechia) 6-3 to place atop the podium.
Aberdeen Youth Football Fundraiser ends Saturday
Aberdeen Youth Football and Cheer is holding a fundraiser through Saturday, Oct. 18.
The youth sports organization is taking orders for Steve’s Wicked Kettle Korn at $10 per bag, with three flavors available (Kettle Sweet & Salty, Caramel, Snicker Doodle).
All orders must be received by 3 p.m. Saturday.
For more information or to place an order, call 350-500-7621 or email kayla.tarrence@gmail.com.