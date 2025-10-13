Sports Briefs for Monday, Oct. 13, 2025

Former Elma great wins world wrestling gold; Aberdeen Youth Football fundraiser ends Saturday

October 13, 2025 1:30 am
SUBMITTED PHOTO Former Elma wrestler Kevin Pine (1) stands atop the podium after winning a gold medal at the Veteran World Wrestling Championships on Friday in Hungary.
Former Elma great Kevin Pine wins gold at Veteran World Championships

Former Elma High School standout Kevin Pine won a gold medal at the 2025 Veteran World Wrestling Championships on Friday at Tatabanya Sport Hall in Tatabanya, Hungary.

Representing the United States, Pine went 3-0 in the men’s Division E 88 kilogram class to win the gold, his second medal of the competition after earning a bronze in men’s freestyle earlier in the week.

Pine defeated Krasimir Ganev (Bulgaria) via pinfall and Valiko Makharadze (Kazakhstan) 8-0 on points to advance to the gold-medal match.

Pine then beat Tomas Brezny (Czechia) 6-3 to place atop the podium.

~~~

Aberdeen Youth Football Fundraiser ends Saturday

Aberdeen Youth Football and Cheer is holding a fundraiser through Saturday, Oct. 18.

The youth sports organization is taking orders for Steve’s Wicked Kettle Korn at $10 per bag, with three flavors available (Kettle Sweet & Salty, Caramel, Snicker Doodle).

All orders must be received by 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information or to place an order, call 350-500-7621 or email kayla.tarrence@gmail.com.