Rogue Wrestling’s ‘Equinox Eruption’ renews rivalries

Carl Steele executes a version of the “back breaker” on the ropes while the referee gives a warning at “Equinox Eruption” Saturday.

“Celestial” jumps off the turnbuckle to body slam Pascal Penguino in their rematch Saturday at the “Equinox Eruption” in Ocean Shores.

Rogue Wrestling Attractions kicked off spring with their “Equinox Eruption” event Saturday night at the Ocean Shores Convention Center.

Equinox Eruption was billed as the main event setting up the annual Harbor Havoc Championship later this year and delivered on its entertainment promise. Saturday’s RWA lineup presented a couple rivalry matchups from the Seasons Beatings and Love Hurts extravaganzas at the Historical Seaport in Aberdeen which produced upsets and disqualifications in the RWA ranks.

The first pair to kick off the Equinox Eruption was the rematch between El Tigre Oro and “The Ideal Reflection” Christopher Ryseck. Ryseck won their last meeting by what many fans thought was a controversial call. Ryseck appeared to be cruising to another win over El Tigre but a high flying rally at the end granted El Tigre a fall to complete his revenge over Ryseck.

Minnesota’s masked man, Kris Marx, renewed his rivalry with fast rising RWA newcomer “The Real Deal” Carl Steele. But just like before, the 6’ 3” 260 pound Steele was too big and too strong for Marx and won by a fall. Steele is undefeated in RWA and is now a legitimate challenger to the Harbor Havoc throne. After his victory over Marx he said, “I don’t care who it is but, respectfully, they’re going down!”

RWA competitors Celestial and Pascal Penguino have squared off in the last two contests with each winning in dramatic fashion one way or the other. The winner of the rubber match would sit in a position to move up the NWA ladder. Their match was spirited both in and out of the ring resulting in a hard fought Celestial victory.

At about the midpoint of the event fans were treated to an unannounced Battle Royale between six contestants including RWA owner Kenneth Huffman (Kenny Ca$h), J.B. “Moonshine” and four local amateurs. The winner was the last man standing in the ring. All six wrestlers had to force each other out of the ring over the top rope with no holds barred and no returning to the ring. The final two squaring off were Buck Giles and Moonshine, with the latter winning in spectacular fashion. It wouldn’t be the last appearance of the night for Moonshine.

“Hellhound” Petrov won his match against Troy “Pretty Boy” Prescott via disqualification after Prescott delivered an illegal low blow directly in front of the referee. The win keeps Petrov as the top contender for the Cascade Chaos Championship later in Spokane.

Harbor Havoc Champion ”Hellblazer” Draven Vargas displayed a video instead of appearing for his scheduled Main Event match versus “TNT” Tyson Lee. He blamed Kenny Ca$h and his booking strategy for his absence. Vargas also said he wanted Tyson Lee to “prove he deserves a championship match, that he deserves to be in the main event.”

Enter J.B. “Moonshine.” To the delight of the crowd, Lee ended up taking on the winner of the Battle Royale for the night’s main event. Lee was victorious after a display of suplexes and a powerbomb out of the corner for a three count and the win. It should put Lee in prime position for a chance at the Harbor Havoc Championship.