Prep Volleyball Roundup: Hoquiam rallies for non-league win over Mossyrock

Also: Raymond-South Bend falls to Morton-White Pass in four sets

Hoquiam earned a non-league win as we review Monday’s prep volleyball games on the Harbor.

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Hoquiam 3, Mossyrock 1

Hoquiam rallied after dropping the first set to earn a 3-1 win over Mossyrock in a non-league match on Monday at Hoquiam Square Garden.

The Grizzlies (4-6 overall) dropped Game 1 27-25 before rallying to win three straight by scores of 25-20, 26-24 and 25-22 over the Vikings (5-4).

Hoquiam was led on the defensive end by libero Avery Brodhead, who was all over the court to record a team-high 26 digs.

Setter Mya Standstipher “ran a great offense” according to Grizzlies head coach Heather Bozich, dishing out a game-best 41 assists in the victory.

“Because of our good passing and Mya’s setting we were able to spread our offense tonight, which was nice getting our middles going,” Bozich said.

Sophomore standout hitter Aaliyah Kennedy had another double-double with a team-high 18 kills to go along with 15 digs.

Middle blockers Piper Stankavich (11 kills), Sydney Gordon (10 kills) and outside hitter Haillee Burgess (9 kills) each had nine or more kills in the Hoquiam hit parade.

“This was one of the most fun matches we’ve played in a while. Both teams played relentlessly and there were some incredibly rallies,” Bozich said. “Tonight’s win was a great team effort all around. Everyone contributed and competed throughout and I couldn’t not be prouder of this team. They played with joy and it really showed in the results tonight. … (Mossyrock) is a pretty good team and pass well. So it was fun to really play with some grit tonight.”

Hoquiam resumes 1A Evergreen League play against Elma at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Elma High School.

Mossyrock 27 20 24 22 – 1

Hoquiam 25 25 26 25 – 3

Leading players: Hoquiam – Avery Brodhead (26 digs); Standstipher (41 assists); Kennedy (18 kills, 15 digs); Stankavich (11 kills); Gordon (10 kills); Burgess (9 kills).

~~~

Morton-White Pass 3, Raymond-South Bend 1

Raymond-South Bend struggled to maintain its early momentum in a 3-1 loss to Morton-White Pass on Monday at Raymond High School.

The Ravens (5-3) took the first set 25-18 but lost three straight to the Timberwolves (7-3) by scores of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-22.

“It was a night where momentum wasn’t on our side,” Ravens head coach Julie Jewell said. “We played well, just couldn’t put together strings of points. Our communication was off tonight and that led to too many dropped balls. Defensively, we struggled. There is room to improve and this game shone light on some areas where we can grow.”

RSB was led by senior middle blockers Ava Baugher (10 kills, 13 digs) and Kassie Koski (19 digs, 8 kills, 3 blocks).

Senior hitter Ava Pine added 13 digs for the Ravens.

RSB faces Ilwaco in a 2B Pacific League game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ilwaco High School.

MWP 18 25 25 25 – 3

RSB 25 22 21 22 – 1

Leading players: RSB – Torres Quintana (3 digs); Koski (2 assists, 8 kills, 3 blocks, ace, 19 digs); Stepp (2 aces, 4 kills, ace, 7 digs); Baugher (10 kills, 2 blocks, ace, 13 digs); Enlow (2 assists, 4 kills); Pine (ace, 13 digs); Sedy (6 digs); San (2 aces); Lewis (dig); White-Kelley (5 digs).